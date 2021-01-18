Former NEXIM Bank MD commiserates with first Nigerian female Speaker over mother’s death

From Austine Tule , Makurdi

Former MD of Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), Chief Roberts Orya has Commiserated with the family of Chief Mrs Magaret Icheen, former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly over the passage of her mother Theresa.



The AUTHORITY gathered that Mama Theresa passed on at the age of 82.



.Orya in a statement he personally signed said, Mama lived a fulfilled life by all standards of motherhood with reflected legacies and virtues in her children as well as grandchildren.



Orya who is a leading governorship aspirant in Benue State added that , Mama’s care for her children was made manifest when Margaret made history as the first female Speaker of Parliament in West Africa in 1999.



According to him, her emergence broke barriers of women active participation in leadership and politics, a pointer to the fact that Mama indeed left indelible imprints on the sands of time.



The statement quoted Orya as praying solemnly for the repose of Mama Theresa’s soul.