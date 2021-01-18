Trending Now

Schools resume today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Asphira endorses Sani Danja as product line brand

Commissioner assures of Agricultural revolution in Enugu

FG flags-off cash grant distribution to rural women…

Peaceful LG election in Kano as APC clears…

You’ve no right to sell national assets to…

Fraudsters on the rampage; Need for awareness and…

Infrastructure for Tomorrow: Interview with AIIB vice president…

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine lands in…

General Buratai: Why Leadership Is Key In The…

News

Former NEXIM Bank MD commiserates with first Nigerian female Speaker over mother’s death

From Austine Tule , Makurdi

Former MD of Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), Chief Roberts Orya has Commiserated with the family of Chief Mrs Magaret Icheen, former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly over the passage of her mother Theresa.


The AUTHORITY gathered that Mama Theresa passed on at the age of 82.


.Orya in a statement he personally signed said, Mama lived a fulfilled life by all standards of motherhood with reflected legacies and virtues in her children as well as grandchildren.


Orya who is a leading governorship aspirant in Benue State added that , Mama’s care for her children was made manifest when Margaret made history as the first female Speaker of Parliament in West Africa in 1999.


According to him, her emergence broke barriers of women active participation in leadership and politics, a pointer to the fact that Mama indeed left indelible imprints on the sands of time.


The statement quoted Orya as praying solemnly for the repose of Mama Theresa’s soul.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gbajabiamila warns agencies against under remittance of revenue

Editor

Ugwuanyi extends palliatives to spinal cord injuries patients, others

Editor

Kogi Poly students on rampage over killing of colleague

Editor

Covid-19: EU supports UN with €1.2m for response activities in Nigeria

Editor

ActionAid Training: Expert Blames Terrorists Attacks on Unemployment, Poverty

Editor

Nasarawa RTB ventures into ventilator manufacturing

Editor

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of bandits in Kaduna Forest’s

Editor

ASUU Embarks On Two Weeks Warning Strike

Editor

APC, PDP leaders, others converge on Abuja tomorrow for book launch on Jonathan

Editor

*Group fingers NASS members, PDP behind fresh plots to undermine Nigeria’s democracy*

Editor

Edo Polls:Violence, insecurity may scare voters -Yiaga Africa

Editor

Nigerian Navy block multiple oil thefts in Niger-Delta

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More