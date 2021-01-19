Gunmen kill police Inspector, injure others in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have killed a police Inspector and injured other police cops, civilians during an operation in Port Harcourt.

The incident we learned happened around a police post at Capt Amangala Junction, Borokiri area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen after attacking their victims cart away two guns belonging to the police victims.

A source who pleaded anonymity from the area told our correspondent that the act may have been perpetarted by some cultists who stormed the area from other areas.

The source claimed that the gunmen came in through Orupolo Waterside and attacked the cops fled through same route after their operation​.

The source further alleged that cultists who are involved in illegal bunkering, also​ known as kpofire, carried out the act.

It claimed that the boys may have attacked the policemen following repeated harassment and extortion by the police officers at the junction while the bandits transport their refined products.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police have confirmed the incident.

The state Police P ublic Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the attack stated that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan has ordered a manhunt on the perpetrators.

He said:”I can confirm the unfortunate and mindless attack last night on our Personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt Amangala Junction, Borikiri Port Harcourt.

“While on duty unknown gunmen numbering about Seventeen (17) launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of an Inspector of Police, while others sustained gunshot wounds. The Police Patrol Vehicle belonging to the Team was riddled with bullet holes. The Corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in Mortuary for Autopsy.

“In the meantime, the CP has ordered serious manhunt for the perpetrators, with the marching order to all the Tactical Units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The Area is under close monitoring”.