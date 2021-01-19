22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

At least 17 countries have purchased China-produced COVID-19…

Goods trade growing in China only

China to implement ‘forest chief’ scheme nationwide to…

China’s Xinjiang secures prominent achievements in poverty alleviation

China to create more opportunities for world economic…

Turaki’s N714M Fraud Trial: I’m not aware of…

Bagudu distributes new shops to traders

Why I’m not comfortable paying salaries in percentages-Engineer…

We remain committed to promoting good governance in…

NCDC To Conduct 450 Covid19 Tests Per Local…

News

Gunmen kill police Inspector, injure others in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have killed a police Inspector and  injured other police cops, civilians during an operation in Port Harcourt.

The incident we learned happened around a police post at Capt Amangala Junction,  Borokiri area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen after attacking their victims cart away two guns belonging to the police victims.

A source who pleaded anonymity from the area told our correspondent that the act may have been perpetarted by some cultists who stormed the area from other areas.

The source claimed that the gunmen came in through Orupolo Waterside and attacked the cops fled through same route after their operation​.

The source further alleged that cultists who are involved in illegal bunkering, also​ known as kpofire, carried out the act.

It claimed that the boys may have attacked the policemen following repeated harassment and extortion by the police officers at the junction while the bandits transport their refined products.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police have confirmed the incident.

The state Police P ublic Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the attack stated that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan has ordered a manhunt on the perpetrators.

He said:”I can confirm the unfortunate and mindless attack last night on our Personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt Amangala Junction, Borikiri Port Harcourt. 

“While on duty unknown gunmen numbering about Seventeen (17) launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of an Inspector of Police, while others sustained gunshot wounds. The Police Patrol Vehicle belonging to the Team was riddled with bullet holes. The Corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in Mortuary for Autopsy. 

“In the meantime,  the CP has ordered serious manhunt for the perpetrators, with the marching order to all the Tactical Units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The Area is under close monitoring”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov Bagudu constitutes task force for the control of corona virus in Kebbi

Editor

COVID-19 Pandemic: MLSCN says no Rapid Test Kit approved for use in Nigeria

Editor

Glo Smartphone Festival back with enhanced benefits

Editor

Airforce jets, helicopters destroy Boko Haram camp in Borno, kill several terrorists

Editor

Niger LG Workers, Teachers Forfeit 20% Of March Salaries to Fight COVID 19

Editor

BREAKING:Abuja on hold over RevolutionNow protest

Editor

Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

Editor

Covid-19: NASS shuts down all activities till April 7th

Editor

Federal High Court CJ tasks colleagues on integrity

Editor

Several terrorists killed as NAF jets bomb ‘S’ Region of Sambisa forest

Editor

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Editor

Stakeholders advocate transparency, Equitable participation in oil, gas sector

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More