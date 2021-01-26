Nigerian soldiers confront Boko Haram in Yobe and Borno, kill 8 – Army

At least 8 members of the Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were killed in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno state respectively, in an encounter with soldiers.

Neutralized Boko Haram criminal during the encounter

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement.

Read the statement by Mr Onyeuko, a brigadier general, below.

Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East has continued to degrade the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals as they eliminate more Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno state respectively.

On 25 January 2021 at about 1pm, the gallant troops of 233 Bn located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol made contact with Boko Haram criminals at Chindila village. The troops engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralized 5 of them in the process while some escaped with gunshots wounds.

Items recovered include; 3 x AK 47 Rifles, quantity 5 x Magazines,17 Rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The gallant troops are in pursuit of the enemies and have continued to dominate the general area.

Captured AK 47 rifles from the Boko Haram criminals during the encounter



In another development, on 25 Jnauary 2021 at about 4pm troops of 151 Bn, 202 Bn and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol made contact with some Boko Haram marauding criminals at Mayankari. In a swift and aggressive response engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and the process neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include: 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Solar panel and 1 x Improvised Explosive Device making equipment. The troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals.



The continuous successes recorded by the gallant troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province main hideouts where they plot and carry out their evil acts against civilian targets is an indication of their capitulation and the end of all criminal elements within the North East.

Captured AK 47 magazines from the Boko Haram criminals during the encounter

The troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended once againfor their dedication and dexterity in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged to continue on the path of the successess so far recorded.

The entire populace of the North East region are once again assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and zeal to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.