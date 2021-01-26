Peace & Environment Activist congratulates President Biden

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Coordinator, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Comrade (Chief) Mulade Sheriff has congratulated the 46th President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden on his inauguration in Washington DC on Wednesday January 20, 2021.



Chief Mulade, the Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, also appreciated President Biden for including three Nigerians in the US Government.



The statement said President Biden appointed Mr. Adewale Adeyemo as the Deputy Treasury Secretary to the United States.



“He is the first African-American to be so appointed, and he is expected to help the United States overcome its worst economic crisis since the 1929 crash.



“President Biden also appointed Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as the White House’s Associate Counsel, responsible for providing legal counseling to the Presidency and other staff, while Osaremen Okolo was appointed member of the US COVID-19 response team.



“Comrade Mulade said the inclusion of the three Nigerians in the US Government would create positive bilateral relationships between Nigeria and the United States.



“He advised all political leaders and heads of Govt all over the world to emulate the unprecedented example of President Joe Biden.”