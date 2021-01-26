22.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Over 70 Percent of Chinese Use Mobile Payments…

Alashankou port in NW China’s Xinjiang explores digital…

China’s GDP exceeds 100 trillion yuan for first…

Xi’s idea of building a community with a…

China’s forest carbon reserve hits 9.2 billion tonnes

China’s CoronaVac vaccine recognized by multiple countries

Gov Zulum’s Victory Bell at Biu

China’s Lijiang achieves new progress by integrating culture,…

China releases regulations on management of Chang’e-5 lunar…

Zhenjiang in east China builds “smart brain” for…

World

Peace & Environment Activist congratulates President Biden

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The National Coordinator, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Comrade (Chief) Mulade Sheriff has congratulated the 46th President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden on his inauguration in Washington DC on Wednesday January 20, 2021.   


Chief Mulade, the Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, also appreciated President Biden for including three Nigerians in the US Government. 


The statement said President Biden appointed Mr. Adewale Adeyemo as the Deputy Treasury Secretary to the United States. 


“He is the first African-American to be so appointed, and he is expected to help the United States overcome its worst economic crisis since the 1929 crash.


“President Biden also appointed Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as the White House’s Associate Counsel, responsible for providing legal counseling to the Presidency and other staff, while Osaremen Okolo was appointed member of the US COVID-19 response team. 


“Comrade Mulade said the inclusion of the three Nigerians in the US Government would create positive bilateral relationships between Nigeria and the United States. 


“He advised all political leaders and heads of Govt all over the world to emulate the unprecedented example of President Joe Biden.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

U.S. practice to claim compensation for COVID-19 outbreak a shame for human civilization

Editor

China’s tourism market to see robust recovery over combined holiday for National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival

Editor

China, Russia lead BRICS summit in COVID-19 cooperation, multilateralism

Editor

China’s expert team, medical supplies fly into Rome

Editor

Pakistan rejects Indian Government’s new domicile law in IOJ&K

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament to brainstorm on Food Security, Agriculture Production others

Editor

Qatari emir in Iran: ‘De-escalation’ the only way forward

Editor

New professions satisfy job seekers’ needs, help stabilize China’s job market

Editor

China confidently strives to achieve its annual goals and tasks for economic and social development

Editor

China’s quick response to epidemic signifies Chinese speed, strength

Editor

China puts lives above everything amid COVID-19, saves lives at all cost

Editor

Ideological prejudice spreads virus in another form

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More