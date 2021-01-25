33 C
News

Wife of Bank Manager seeks justice over abandonment by husband

Mr Anthony Ikpo (Bank manager) and aggrieved wife, Blessing Ikpor in a family picture

…Accuse husband of impregnating secret lover

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

An aggrieved wife of a manager at one of the Sterling Bank branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is seeking for justice over alleged abandonment by her husband for a secret lover.

Mr Anthony Ikpor, was alleged to have secretly married a lady he was dating and later impregnated despite being married for 17 years with his wife Blessing Ikpor.

It was gathered that the bank Manager (Anthony) secretly married a sister to ex- contract staff to Sterling bank, (name withheld) who the bank relieved her duty. 
Narrating the ordeal to newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, Mrs Blessing Ikpor (wife to the bank manager), said she started life with her husband in 2004 when they could hardly attend to their needs.

Blessing, a graduate and native of Owerri West, Imo State, said their 17 years old marriage is blessed with four children, three boys and one girl. 

She however disclosed that it was when she birth her third child that her husband stopped her from office work and asked her to concentrate on taking care of their children. 

According to her,  “we were living happily until my husband, Anthony, who hails from Afikpo, Ebonyi State, was promoted to the position of manager in charge of Rumuola branch of Sterling Bank”. 

Blessing, further disclosed that she married her husband according to  tradition, in the court and also had church wedding.

She continued “after his promotion to the position of manager, my husband started living an opulent and wayward life style abandoning his Christian faith and quitting his position in the Church, this made me wonder where he was getting all the money he was lavishing on his sudden flirtatious lifestyle.

“As at that time, I didn’t know he was having an illicit secret affair until he pushed me out of our matrimonial home to pave way for his lover to enter.  

“Now he feels he has money to play around. He pushed me out of my matrimonial home,” she lamented. 

According to her, the lady Mr Anthony allegedly impregnated, whom she gave her name as Tessy Igbokwe, just concluded her tailoring skill training and hail from Uzoakoli in Abia State. 

Mrs Blessing revealed that she secretly attended the wedding venue between her husband and his lover. She claimed that she and her husband are not yet divorced.  
The aggrieved woman lamented that her husband (bank manager) took her sons away and denied her access to her children after he kicked her out of their matrimonial home over his new found lover.

She therefore, called on Sterling Bank, Afikpo people, FIDA and Anthony’s friends to intervene in the matter, seeking that her three sons should be handed over to her.
 Meanwhile, in a reaction going viral in the social media, Mr Anthony Ikpor alleged that he left his wife over infidelity.

In the said reaction, Mr Anthony claimed he parted ways with his wife (Blessing) in February 2019, adding that he decided to marry another wife because he wouldn’t want to stay single. He also admitted having their three sons in his custody.

