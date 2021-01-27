35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

New Electoral Report ready for debate Feb 9-Omo-Agege

Engineer Sule tasks new permanent secretaries on budgetary…

Ubah And The Anambra Progressives Move To Create…

Service Chiefs: Pro-Democracy group pays glowing tribute to…

Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC as cabinet…

Improved crude oil prices shoot Nigeria’s external reserve…

CBN disburses N554bn to 2m farmers to boost…

Court orders final forfeiture of $669,248 linked to…

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead

Bill Gates says pandemic conspiracies ‘Crazy and evil’

News

Engineer Sule tasks new permanent secretaries on budgetary discipline, prudence

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has tasked newly sworn-in permanent secretaries on budgetary discipline and prudence in the management of public resources.

Engineer Sule laid the task while swearing in eight new permanent secretaries, as well as the inauguration of a special adviser, chief executives of boards, among others, at the Government House, on Wednesday.

While urging the new permanent secretaries to quickly settle down to work and develop working relationship with their superiors and subordinates, towards seamless execution of the administration’s development agenda, the Governor called on them to acquaint themselves with financial regulations and public procurement act.

Realizing the strategic role permanent secretaries play in the implementation of government policies and programmes, Engineer Sule said his administration was diligent in appointing the new permanent secretaries, stressing his resolve to reform and re-engineer the public service, which informed the setting up of a committee that conducted examination for suitable directors to be appointed as permanent secretaries.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration hinged on the principles of accountability and transparency, in line with the thrust of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, Engineer Sule emphasized that his administration recognizes hard work, dedication, commitment, loyalty and selfless service, which explained why a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) was elevated to the position of a Special Adviser.

As part of the event, the Governor equally inaugurated chief executives of boards, namely the Chief Medical Director, Hospital Management Board and General Manager, Infectious Diseases, Diagnosis and Research Centre, in the quest to strengthen the health sector for efficient and effective service delivery.

Engineer Sule used the opportunity of the event to caution people of the state on the need to continue to maintain the protocol of the coronavirus pandemic, as according to him, the world is presently contending with the second wave of COVID-19, with its attendant consequences on both human lives and economic development.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 : Gov Fintiri Announces Second Index Case

Editor

Kaduna puts measures to fight rape

Editor

Traditional ruler makes case for culture promotion

Editor

Death: Ganduje commiserates with Uzu family, Journalists

Editor

N/Delta: EFCC, DSS partner on fight against oil theft

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament Extraordinary Session Opens in Gambia as lawmakers booed Speaker

Editor

No going back on social media regulation – NBC

Editor

Human Rights Abuse: Coalition calls for intervention of international community

Editor

2019: Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 in CP Index says CISLAC

Editor

Fashola tasks Vice Chancellors on national development

Editor

Council chairman commends Gov.Ugwuanyi for rehabilitating primary school

Editor

Guinea Bissau President presents Madagascan Covid-19 ‘drug’ to Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More