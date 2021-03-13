O. B Lulu-Briggs arrives home in grand style

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Two two years after his death, the remains of an Icon and Niger Delta philanthropist, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs arrives his own town, Abonnema in grand style.

It would be recalled that the Niger Delta business mogul and Founder of Moni Pulo Limited, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs died on December 27, 2018 at the age of 88.

Sequel to his burial arrangement, Chiefs of Oruwari-Briggs House of Abonema kingdom in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in Rivers State on March 1, 2021, announced that he would be laid to the mother Earth today, Saturday March 13.

The state Governor, Nyesom Wike had also declared a state burial for the late philanthropist.

The burial of the O. B Lulu-Briggs was delayed following disagreement between the wife of the deceased, Mrs Seinye O. B Lulu-Briggs and his children which also attracted series of legal suits.

However, on December 23, 2019, a High Court in Ghana ruled that the body be released to the family led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the matter was appealed up to the Supreme Court before the body was finally brought back to Nigeria on March 16, 2020 into the waiting arms of the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

Activities for the burial started began on March 8, with Drama and Tributes at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba.

Also, Service of Song in honour of the deceased was held on Wednesday March 10, 2021, with the presence of the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, Senator Magnus Abe, OCJ. Okocha (SAN) other prominent dignitaries in the state and across the nation. The event also witnessed in attendance foreign dignitaries.

In his goodwill massage at the programme, Senator Magnus Abe, described the deceased as a pillar and foundation of social and economic life.

He said “O. B Lulu-Briggs did not use his money to chase after peoples life or forced people against their will. He is a pillar, foundation of our social and economic life.

He is a living example of what greatness should be. The work of Lulu-Briggs will live long in our lives”.

Also in his goodwill massage O. C J Okocha, stressed that Lulu-Briggs “took care of the less privileged, destitute in the society. He built medical centre to care for the health of our people. His goodwill will pave way for him in eternity”.

Thanking the dignitaries at the programme, one of the sons of the deceased and Chief mourner, Chief Dumu Lulu-Briggs, stated that his father taught them how to love and have faith believing God in all their endeavors.

He said with their step mother and all his father’s children nothing will redefine them as a family.

On Friday March 12, the body of the Niger Delta business mogul returned to his hometown through the Port Harcourt International Ariport a brief stop over at his mother’s home in Buguma town,Asari-Town and finally at state in his home town in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru. There was boat regatta and other cultural dispyin honour of the arrival of the Paramount head of Oruwari, O. B Lulu-Briggs.

The philanthropist will be laid to rest today, March 13, 2021.