Kogi rescues 28 kidnapped victims

The Kogi State Government has said that its security outfit has rescued 32 kidnapped victims.

It added that the victims included 24 adults and four children.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Evangelist Kingsley Olorunfem Fanwo, stated that the kidnappers were arrested last Thursday following exchange of gun fire with the new security outfit, which accommodated local hunters.

“Through the new security architecture in the state which accommodates local hunters with better understanding of their terrains, the Irepeni Forest in the central part of the state was stormed after credible intelligence and reports showed some commuters were kidnapped,” the statement reads partly.

It added that the camp of the kidnappers was discovered, which led to hours of gun battle between the local hunters and the kidnappers.

The statement said the kidnappers escaped with injuries, which made it possible for the hunters to rescue the victims.

The commissioner said the Kogi government had taken the responsibility for transporting the rescued victims “to their various destinations, many of whom were heading to the North-East.”