22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bill Gates says pandemic conspiracies ‘Crazy and evil’

Northern Governors laud appointment of new Service Chiefs

Attahiru Jega and his many convictions

NASC moves to ensure accurate identification, measuring of…

Kogi rescues 28 kidnapped victims

Conditional Cash Transfer: processes transparent — FG

Contract for renovation of national art theatre to…

Gov. Wike commends Buhari over appointment of new…

Tourism drives cultural and creative industries in SW…

Young people become major driver of consumption upgrading…

Crime

Kogi rescues 28 kidnapped victims

The Kogi State Government has said that its security outfit has rescued 32 kidnapped victims.

It added that the victims included 24 adults and four children.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Evangelist Kingsley Olorunfem Fanwo, stated that the kidnappers were arrested last Thursday following exchange of gun fire with the new security outfit, which accommodated local hunters.

“Through the new security architecture in the state which accommodates local hunters with better understanding of their terrains, the Irepeni Forest in the central part of the state was stormed after credible intelligence and reports showed some commuters were kidnapped,” the statement reads partly.

It added that the camp of the kidnappers was discovered, which led to hours of gun battle between the local hunters and the kidnappers.

The statement said the kidnappers escaped with injuries, which made it possible for the hunters to rescue the victims.

The commissioner said the Kogi government had taken the responsibility for transporting the rescued victims “to their various destinations, many of whom were heading to the North-East.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police In Kano Arrest Jealous Wife For Killing 17-year Old Girl

Editor

Troops releases district head, 12 kidnapped victims

Editor

Puzzle as suspect exchanges ammunitions with bush meat

Editor

Ansaru war: Police arrest 3 terrorists

Editor

NEW YEAR: Unknown Gunmen opens Fire in Rivers state, Kill 20 Worshippers

Editor

Two killed as cattle rustlers invade Kebbi

Editor

Former Bauchi lawmaker, Ningi, kidnapped

Editor

Police Arrest ABU Security Staff ‘Working’ With Gunmen To Kidnap Lecturers

Editor

Police In Kano Rescue Kidnapped Traditional Ruler, 27 Abducted Victims

Editor

How we killed, butchered LASU student – Suspects reveal as police exhume body

Editor

Alleged serial killer escapes from police custody in Oyo

Editor

Ex-militant, groundnut seller, get justice, as court sentence killers to death

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More