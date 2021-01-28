29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lt. Gen. Buratai : As an icon bows…

NYDP Vows To Humiliate APC, PDP, Others in…

Northern elders want Igbo person among the service…

Gov. Bagudu approves postings , redeployment of Six…

TI: PDP says it is vindicated by worsened…

Account Restriction: Civil Service Union threatens to picket…

NUT regional leadership storms Abia, demands clearance of…

Slain Nekede Lecturer: ASUP tells Imo Govt, Nig-AirForce…

Sit-at-home, forget your salary IMSG threaten workers

News

Gov. Bagudu approves postings , redeployment of Six Commissioners

By Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi
The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved posting and redeployment of Six Commissioners the State.


The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri disclosed this on Thursday.
According to SSG , those affected by the redeployment are Rakiya Tanko Ayuba redeployed to Ministry of Information and Culture from Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barrister Attahiru Maccido redeployed to Special Duties from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mamuda Muhammad Warra redeployed to Ministry of Lands and Urban Development from Ministry of Information and Culture.


The newly posted Commissioners are Hayatudeen A Bawa,  Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, Commissioner posted to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources while Garba Ibrahim Geza , is the new Commissioner posted to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG vows to support Nigeria Police overcome security challenges, improve welfare

Editor

Kaduna puts measures to fight rape

Editor

Glo Greets Nigerian Muslims at Eid el-Fitri

Editor

DSS vows to arrest killers of 2 personnel in Enugu

Editor

Ugwuanyi extends palliatives to spinal cord injuries patients, others

Editor

FG pledges completion of all on-going railway project by 2023

Editor

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

Editor

Reps ask govs to stop evacuation of Almajirai amidst coronavirus

Editor

Lawan wants Nigeria’s education curricula reviewed

Editor

UN, EU laud Nigeria over efforts to tackle sexual, gender-based violence

Editor

Eid el-Fitr: Restriction on mass gathering still in force, IGP warns

Editor

BREAKING: Buhari, former leaders, security chiefs meet

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More