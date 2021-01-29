22 C
Abuja
Agriculture Business

Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Enhances Food Security With Watari Dam

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP)  is set to enhance food security in the Nigeria’s most populous state with the signing of a contract worth N314. 45 million, for the renovation of Watari Dam in Bagwai Local Government Area of the state.


The contract, which was awarded to Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd., has a completion period of 90 days.


The work consists of desilting of the dam’s main canal, clearing of drainage, desilting of Night Storage Reservoir and repair of the dam embankment.


Others are replacement of concrete linen on main canal, provision of culverts, desilting of night storage reservoir and other civil works.


Shortly After signing the contract documents, the State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, stated that project will contribute to the sustainable development of Kano state through environmental impact, social effect as well as deep economic outcomes.


“This project will prevent flooding, improve farming activities, create more employment opportunities and facilitate development of small scale agro allied industries. 


“In addition, 1000 hectares of land downstream will be developed, using gravity for irrigation for about 4,000 new farmers for rice, wheat and vegetable production. So you can imagine the huge impact of this project on food security in the state, ” he said. 


The Project Coordinator, therefore, charged the contractor to justify the confidence reposed in them by doing high quality work and completing it on time.


The Managing Director of Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Abbas Hajaig, promised to adhere to the contractual agreement in executing the job.

