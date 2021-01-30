35.6 C
IGP launches Police PR school in Lafia

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has formally launched the newly constructed Nigeria Police Public Relations School, in Lafia, the  Nasarawa State capital.

This is in an effort to build and sustain police/citizen relationship.

The Police PR School, which is one of the legacy projects of the Force within the past 2 years, will help to breed a more people-friendly, professional and human rights compliant Police Force, in addition to improving capacity and bridging public relations knowledge gaps amongst personnel of the Force.    

 Speaking at the formal launch, in Lafia, yesterday,  the IGP noted that the construction of the school was in tandem with the vision of the Force to promote quality service delivery through constant training and re-training of personnel of the Force.

While thanking the President Muhammadu Buhari for providing necessary training infrastructural requirement and other organizational assets of the Force, the IGP expressed appreciation to the Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule and the host community for providing a very serene and conducive environment for the construction of the school.

The IGP assured that the school will bring policing closer to the people and foster improved police-citizens relationship.

 On his part, the Nasarawa State Governor,  Abdullahi Sule, commended the IGP for the laudable project and assured of his government’s continued support towards the smooth running of the School and the Police in general.  

 The Nigeria Police PR School is open to all lovers of knowledge within and outside the shores of Nigeria and shall be offering relevant programs in the field of public relations, emotional intelligence, psychology, sociology, community policing, strategic leadership etc.

