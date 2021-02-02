I-G orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 26.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The I-G ordered Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 17 zonal commands and all State Commissioners of Police (CPs), including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to carry out the enforcement.

He called on the senior officers to ensure full compliance with the regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).

He said the regulation mandated the Nigeria Police and other agencies of government mentioned therein to ensure full enforcement in public places, places of worship, workplace and schools.

The I-G listed other places as banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres and to ensure general restrictions on gatherings and the use of face masks.​

Adamu said the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the pandemic had placed additional responsibilities on the general public.

He called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.

The I-G, however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.

He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.