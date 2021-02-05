22 C
UniAbuja rolls out the drums to celebrate DVC’s SAN status

By Felix Khanoba 

The beautiful campus of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) was a great sight to behold on Thursday as the institution rolled out the drums to celebrate its Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Professor Sani Muhammed Adam. 

 Professor Adam, who is the DVC in charge of Administration, was recently elevated to the exalted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), prompting the celebration that attracted dignitaries from far and near to the University. 

Speaking at the event, the visibly elated UniAbuja’s Vice Chancellor,  Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, expressed delight that the institution has added another feather to its cap by having one its own attaining the enviable position of SAN. 

While calling on staff and students of the school to always strive to distinguish themselves in their various endeavours, the VC charged  Professor Adam to be a good ambassador of the University. 

Speaking further, Prof. Na’Allah urged the DVC to use his new position to promote peace and development in Nigeria, while at the same time leverage on the position to legitimately attract positive developments to the University. 

He said : “For them to appoint one of us shows we are equal to the task. It is indeed a thing of pride to this University. We are proud of Adam and I want you to know that whenever you go, I want you to know that you are representing the University of Abuja.”

Responding,  Prof. Adam commended the University for organising the party to celebrate him and promised not to let the institution down. 

The AUTHORITY reports that the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC) had on November 20 conferred SAN title on 72 legal practitioners including the UniAbuja’s DVC, Prof. Adam.

