Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over brother’s killing

From Child Asonye, Umuahia

Mrs Esther Johnson Aghaunor, a paper recycling businesswoman, dragged the Nigerian Army and Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Command Ohafia, to Abia State Panel on Police Brutality, Extra Judicial killings and other related matters for allegedly shooting and killing her younger brother, Master Chukwudi Emmanuel Ijedinma at Ariaria Junction, Aba.



According to a Press Statement signed by the Abia Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade John Emejor, Mrs Aghaunor of Number 10 Ben Ohueri by Nkume Street, Off Ariaria Junction, Aba, made the allegation while testifying before Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Extra Judicial killings and other related matters headed by Retired Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Sunday Imo, at Aguiyi Ironsi Conference Centre, Umuahia.



She narrated how his late brother was shot by a Nigerian solider around the right eye as he was heading home after the close of their business, located in Enyimba Plaza along Aba-Port Harcourt Express Way that ill-fated day.

According to eye witness account who briefed her, late Chukwudi never challenged or exchanged a word with any soldier nor was he bearing weapon, when he was shot in cold blood.



Her words, “When we got to the scene, Chukwudi was stone dead and we begged the soldiers to allow us carry the corpse of my younger brother, but hey refused.



“About an hour later, the soldiers brought their Hilux pick up van and took the dead body of Chukwudi and other four dead bodies and departed. About a week later, we learnt that the soldiers threw the body of my late brother into Ihie borrow pit, Ugwunagbo LGA.



“On October 29, 2020, in company of my husband with assistance of the Police at Ugwunagbo Divisional Police Headquarters we retrieved the remains of late Chukwudi and deposited him at Paradise Mortuary Facility Ihie, in Ugwunagbo LGA, ” she had narrated.



She posited that the gruesome killing of his younger brother without provocation and “justification is a wanton violation of his right to life”, even as Mrs Aghaunor went further to explained that her late brother “was the only son among eight children born to her parents, Mr and Mrs Charles Ijedinma.



“The remaining seven are girls and would get married and leave no one to continue the family tree. What a monumental disaster, “she lamented.



The deceased, a thirty years old young man had remained unmarried and therefore didn’t have any child anywhere and the family is seeking a relief for the payment of 50 million naira compensation.



Adjourning the case with suit number JUD/AB/24/2020 to February 16, 202l, Chairman of Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Retired Justice Sunday Imo, had directed that hearing notice be served to the respondents