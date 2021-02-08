APGA wins Magama/Rijau federal constituency poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC) on Sunday declare the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Salihu Saleh, winner of Saturday’s House of Representatives by-election of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger state.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Tahaya Tankp Bala of the Usman dan Fodio University, Sokoto, who announced the result described the election as a success.

He declared that APGA Candidate, Salihu Salleh, polled a total of 22,965 votes to beat his closest challenger, Emmanuel Alamu Endoza, of the PDP who polled 22,507 votes, while the ADC candidate, Halilu Yussuf scored 316 votes.

The Returning Officer explained that there were 169,000 registered voters for the election in the Constituency out of which a total of 46,499 were cast while there were a total of 45808 valid votes and 691 rejected votes.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had earlier disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate from participating in the election for failure to resign from his job before contesting and also ruled out the the party from taking part in the election.