Army troops kill 2 Shekau commanders

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two commanders of the Shekau faction of Boko Haram operating in Sambisa forest and environs.


Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations in a press release on Saturday said the two men, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib have been on the Intelligence watch-list for some time. 


According to him “Abul-Bas was a top commander second to Abu Fatima while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest. 


The DAPR said their killing followed renewed offensive operations by troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre, which has continued to inflict heavy casualty on the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) criminals. 


“Among the latest exploits by the troops of Sector 1 was the ambush by troops of 121 and 151 Battalions on Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, sprang at BHTs crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

“During the ambush, the troops neutralized 3 BHTs among who were 2 of the most wanted Terrorist Commanders known as “Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib. The troops also recovered 3 x GPMG, 7 x AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds            of 7.62mm, one Boxer Motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.


“The neutralization of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by our gallant troops has inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and has further boosted the morale of own troops in the ongoing operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO”.


“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for this feat and other successes being recorded in the Theatre.  He further charged them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa Forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators.”

