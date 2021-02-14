Muoka stresses on accurate knowledge as solution to sorrow

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, between February 6 and 7, 2021 held its two-day annual power packed international crusade which was titled ‘From Sorrow to Joy’.

The crusade which took place at the church’s revival ground along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, was a replication of the vision and mission of the church as many who came with so many seemingly insurmountable challenges testified of the greatness, miraculous and deliverance power of the God of the Chosen.

God’s visitation in the program brought forth a spiritual elixir of complete joy in many lives. Through the visitation the traces of sorrow that have provoked emotional, political and social stress were eradicated, as yokes were broken; diseases were cured, sicknesses healed and the afflicted delivered.

The Church taskforce on COVID-19 was on ground and worked round the clock to ensure all the government protocols were observed during the crusade. There was also provision of free face-mask in addition to free transport arrangement to convey people to the venue from any location within Lagos and its environs. Besides all these, digitalized security measure was in place to address any breach of peace.

Indeed it was a day of deliverance, miracles and testimonies. Various degrees of madness was rolled away, loss of memory gone, hunchback, elephantiasis, abnormal growth, kidney problems all vanished according to the testimonies. New hearts were restored, total freedom attained, every affliction banished, while missing organs, damaged womb, acute waist pain were rolled away.

Among on the spot testimonies include a 44 years deaf and dump was totally healed on the first day of the crusade.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the Church who was moved by the testimony told the people that what was rolled away in the family was 44 years of terrible sorrow.

Sister Ugomma, 40 years did not talk for a year due to evil attack, but got her tongue loosen up at the crusade. Three years kidney problem was healed after Pastor prayed, while 15 years leg poison was rolled away.

The arena went into ecstasy with wild celebration when a young man testified that his blind wife, whom he married out of love, just received her sight. It was a true love story.

Brother ‘Sorrow to Joy’ testified how the God of Chosen saved him from the hands of criminal custom officers who demanded N1m for alleged fake vehicle papers. Four members of Nwokolo family won immigration Visa by the power of the God of the chosen. While a man testified how he built two storey building of nine flats during the lockdown, all possible through God of Chosen.

Muoka in his message said that many people claim to be Christians because they go to church, they live Christian life base on their own standard rather than Gods standard, “They avoid the painful aspect of Christian life. They enjoy themselves and please the flesh.” He maintained that he was bringing them the message to save mankind from perishing. “You should live your lives according to the way it is in the scripture.”

Muoka reiterated that a sinner is not a Christian and a Christian is not a sinner, warning the people against wearing materials meant for the opposite sex, painting of nails, wearing wigs or making ups, stressing that there is spirit behind all those things.

He said the Chosen is fighting a world war to make sure the world lives according to the word of God.

He said Jabez tried all he could, but his effort ended in sorrow until he called on God.

The revered man of God reiterated that many have tried to extricate themselves from sorrow but could not, while others have equally tried to make those in sorrow to get freedom from sorrow, but no way because they lack accurate knowledge. He said my people suffer for lack of knowledge, noting that for anybody to find solution to sorrow; they must find the right knowledge, adding that many could not turn their sorrow to joy because of unruliness, sin and unrighteousness.

The iconic international crusader disclosed that it was by God’s mercy that men are not consumed, saying that the mercy the congregants received at the crusade will qualify them to turn their sorrow to joy.