27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

Cover

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his government would protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether majority or minority in line with its responsibility under the constitution.

In a reaction Sunday night to reports of breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups, President Buhari warned that the government would not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

In a press statement issued by his spokesman Garba Shehu, the President condemned such violence and gave assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of any such violence.

He appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well Governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2050 National Devt Agenda: Buhari inaugurates cttee, appoints opposition, private sector to drive it

Editor

INEC releases 2019 to 2055 election dates

Editor

No more Migrant Visa to Nigerians to the U.S

Editor

Kano: More troubles for Sanusi as Assembly begins probe

Editor

Ondo will remain within the fold of APC, says Sanwo-Olu

Editor

COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain microchip, alter DNA – PTF

Editor

Emergency Landing: 5 passengers injured in Delta Airlinesa�� plane

Editor

Lulu-Briggs: Gov Wike declares state burial for Niger Delta buiz mogul

Editor

Aftamath of Oshiomhole’s Sack: 10 PDP Govs set to defect to the APC, Kogi Gov claims

Editor

2nd Term Declaration: Nigerians want me again a�� Buhari

Editor

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

Editor

Senate approves N346.3bn for NDDC for 2019

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More