Nnewi Anglican Communion rolls 1 week program for 25th year anniversary

ISAAC OJO writes that the diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion has rolled out a weeklong program to celebrate the twenty fifth year anniversary of the existence of the diocese.

The program which began Monday 15th January is expected to climax on Sunday February 21 with special Thanksgiving service and recognition of few individuals.

The program of event was unveiled in a press briefing jointly addressed by the pioneer bishop of the diocese, Archbishop (Prof) Godwin Okpala and the incumbent bishop, Rt Revd Ndubuisi Obi at Bishop Court Nnewi.

The former bishop of diocese said that Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion was a child of evangelism.

He recalled that there was a bang in the Anglican Communion in Nigeria when a decade of evangelism was declared in 1990 which led to creation of many Diocese across the country, including the diocese of Nnewi in 1996.

Archbishop Okpala noted that the creation of Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion has since inception been contributing to spiritual and physical upliftment of Nnewi and environs.

He noted with relish that the diocese which actually took off with four Archdeaconries now has twenty four Archdeaconries.

Archbishop Okpala appreciated the individuals who rose to the occasion of supporting the diocese all through her formative stage all through to the present.

In his own contribution, Rt Revd Ndubuisi Obi who was installed the second bishop of the diocese last year commended his predecessor for the giant strides made by the diocese under his watch.

He said he is proud and passionately committed to all the projects initiated by his predecessor and that with God on his side, he hopes to continue to build a Diocese every member would be proud of.

The prelate said that the diocese at twenty five is still work in progress but thanked God for seeing the diocese through.

Bishop Obi said that a day has been set aside for political symposium in which the people of the diocese would be educated on the need to actively participate in politics.

“On Thursday, we are going to have voters’ education, it is important for all and sundry to actively participate in politics to avoid crying about marginalization which to me is a cry of the weak.

“I am ready to support as many people as possible in Nnewi Diocese of Anglican Communion to go into politics, even if a priest wants to contest for governorship election, we will support him, the only thing is that we will take the parish he is overseeing from him. It is that important.” He said.