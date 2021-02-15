Lagos, Shippers’ Council to collaborate for orderly Apapa port road

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos



Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, has assured the Lagos State Government Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order on Apapa Port Access Roads of support in solving the traffic situation.



Bello, who described the Apapa traffic situation as an international embarrassment, spoke in Lagos when the newly-inaugurated team visited to solicit the agency’s collaboration on the task.



He noted that the situation was affecting the efficiency of the ports, and that the Federal Government has shown resolve against its continuation with the recent assessment visit to the ports by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, among other top officials.



According to him, the implementation committee on the ministerial directive to decongest traffic gridlock along the port roads and Lagos maritime logistics ring will work with the Lagos team for a permanent solution, which will benefit all Nigerians by eliminating the distortions in prices of imported goods.



Chairman of the Task Team, Mr. Toyin Fayinka, had explained that the delegation came to introduce the team to the NSC because the committee cannot succeed in the assignment without the support of the agency, alongside the Nigerian Ports Authority and other in the maritime sector.



Also, a member of the team and General Manager, Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Jide Oduyoye, warned that LASTMA would not hesitate to sanction any case of indiscriminate parking of trucks on the port access roads.



Insisting that there should be minimum standards for truck drivers and trucks, he lamented the lack of regulation of truckers and truck ownership, noting that most of the trucks were old and unserviceable.