26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Business

Lagos, Shippers’ Council to collaborate for orderly Apapa port road

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, has assured the Lagos State Government Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order on Apapa Port Access Roads of support in solving the traffic situation.
   

Bello, who described the Apapa traffic situation as an international embarrassment, spoke in Lagos when the newly-inaugurated team visited to solicit the agency’s collaboration on the task.
   

He noted that the situation was affecting the efficiency of the ports, and that the Federal Government has shown resolve against its continuation with the recent assessment visit to the ports by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, among other top officials.
   

According to him, the implementation committee on the ministerial directive to decongest traffic gridlock along the port roads and Lagos maritime logistics ring will work with the Lagos team for a permanent solution, which will benefit all Nigerians by eliminating the distortions in prices of imported goods.
   

Chairman of the Task Team, Mr. Toyin Fayinka, had explained that the delegation came to introduce the team to the NSC because the committee cannot succeed in the assignment without the support of the agency, alongside the Nigerian Ports Authority and other in the maritime sector.
   

Also, a member of the team and General Manager, Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Jide Oduyoye, warned that LASTMA would not hesitate to sanction any case of indiscriminate parking of trucks on the port access roads.
   

Insisting that there should be minimum standards for truck drivers and trucks, he lamented the lack of regulation of truckers and truck ownership, noting that most of the trucks were old and unserviceable.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NDPHC decries non payment of N190bn electricity generation invoice

Editor

Repositioning Nigeria’s oil palm sub-sector: The Solidaridas’ approach

Editor

Kano produces 3 million tonnes of rice yearly, says Ganduje

Editor

Access Bank excites female SMEs across Africa with Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Second Edition

Editor

SEC, NITDA collaborate on data protection

Editor

CAC generates N19bn revenue in 2020 — Registrar-General

Editor

NCC receives International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Award

Editor

FG prioritizes rail line to Niger over Ibadan-Kano project

Editor

Fishermen raise alarm over fresh oil spill at Chevron’s oilfield in Bayelsa

Editor

COVID-19: Toyota Nigeria donates ambulances to Lagos

Editor

FIRS targets N8.5trn revenue in 2020

Editor

FG targets top 70 W/Bank spot, as APMT, others win maritime awards

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More