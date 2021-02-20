BENUE: Abuja business mogul declares for 2023 Reps

From Austine Tule, Makurdi



The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of VAHBAL Concepts Nigeria Limited, Abuja, Mr. Victor Hundu Ama, has declare his interest to contest for seat of House of representatives for Vandeikya/Konshosha federal constituency in Benue state in the 2023 general election.



In an interactive session with The AUTHORITY correspondent in Makurdi , the Vandeikya born builder stated that his decision to vie for the position was to take over the current occupant of the position in the past years that he watched the political scene in Jechira on the sideline for the past 11 years and known the problems facing his constituents.



According to him, even though he was yet to decide on the political platform to which he intend to realize his ambition, plans are on to gear to announce his decision soon after the ongoing revalidation and registration of membership of political parties in the country.



He disclosed that the people of Jechira federal constituency has suffered neglect of federal presence to too long, saying a situation where there is only one Federal Government College in Vandeikya and non on Konshosha local government area was not good enough.



The would be federal lawmaker said, pledged to use his national and international connection to woo projects that would be of benefit to the constituents, calling on all to support him rather than than self seeking people.



Mr. Said, as someone who us handling some construction road sites across the country, was in a better position to known about feeder roads in Benue state and Jechira constituency in particular and call for support to realize his ambition for the good of the state.