Ganduje Mourns Junaid Salik Muhammad

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has joined eminent Nigerians to mourn a popular political cum social critic, Dr. Junaid Salik Muhammad who died on Thursday.



Dr. Junaid has been buried on Friday at Farm Centre Cemetery, Kano, according to Islamic rites.



In a Statement made available by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Abba Anwar, Friday evening, the Kano Governor mourned the late Junaid, lamenting that,, “a wall has fallen.”

According to Ganduje, “the death of Dr. Junaidu Muhammad is a fallen wall. It is the greatest shock of the year, 2021.



“It is with deepest sense of submission to Allah, that I am relaying the condolences of the government and people of Kano state, to the families, friends, political associates and even to Nigerian democracy, over the death of our own, Dr Junaidu Muhammad. Who passed away when Nigeria needed him the most,” said governor Ganduje.



“The death is not only shocking and near unbearable to Nigerian democracy, the downtrodden, Kano state, his immediate families, but also, a great loss that can take decades before any other person can come closer to Dr Junaidu’s doggedness, genuine sacrifice and belief in social justice. “



Ganduje added that the deceased represented his constituency very well when he was a member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic.



He further stated that, “one of the then federal legislators who didn’t mince words in taking the demands of his people to the federal legislature. Very firm and eloquent while raising issues related to his constituency and his party.



“Junaidu proved his mettle very well, when he was actively involved during the second republic. A firebrand as he was, he was a true hero for the masses. Who believes in the welfare of the poor people.”



Ganduje regretted that Junaid’s death has created a vacuum, “that is felt in all parts of the body. Dr Junaidu Muhammad was a very serious democrat and a nationalist, who believed in one Nigeria. His patriotism was without any spot of doubt. That was why he excelled amongst his contemporaries.”



Ganduje prayed for the repose of Junaid’s soul, saying, “may Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward him with Jannatul Fiddaus.”