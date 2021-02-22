Nigerian Army commences building of 1000 housing units in Imo

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The perennial deficits of residential accommodations been suffered by residents of Owerri, Imo state capital and its environ will soon be a thing of the past, as Nigerian Army under the auspices of Post Service Housing Development Limited in partnership with Bauhaus International Limited has advanced plans to build 1,000 ultra-modern housing units in Obinze near Owerri.

Major General T.T Numbere, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Post Service Housing Development Limited, a real estate development organization established by Nigerian Army to provide affordable houses into which officers and soldiers can retire disclosed this in Owerri while on official visit to hand over the 50 hectares of land for the housing units christened Army Valor Gardens Estate, Obinze to Dr. Victor Onukwugha, the Managing Director of Bauhaus International Limited.

According to Numbere ” the housing estate is a strategic measure to contribute to national development by making available affordable houses for the general public, so that the housing estates will not look like barracks. Already, the Nigerian Army have similar housing estates in 28 locations across 15 States of the federation and Owerri/ Obinze Army Valor Gardens Estate is one of them”.

He pointed out that his mission is to identify the location and officially hand over the site to Bauhaus as their development partner and the partnership is to build 1,000 units of ultra-modern houses in the estate which would be sold out to military personnel, civilians and indigenes of the state.

The Military brass reiterated that the partnership is very important to Nigerian Army as it afford soldiers, especially those of them who are from Imo State an opportunity to own residential houses they can lean on after retirement.

Numbere also said that “the project is expected to kick start immediately with parcelleting of the land by surveyors and the land breaking should be done in few weeks from now. The timeline for completion of the project is between 18 and 24 months from now as Nigerian Army is desirous in the earliest realization of the project.”

He insisted that the housing units will further contribute towards the development and transformation of the Eastern Heartland State considering the housing deficits that are prevalent in every part of the country.

Adding his voice, Dr. Victor Onukwugha lamented over the issue of residential housing deficiency in Nigeria noting also that the housing units will tremendously help in alleviating the problems of affordable housing in Nigeria.

Onukwugha who expressed satisfaction that his organization is collaborating with the Nigerian Army in achieving the housing units revealed that his company for over 20 years have been a reference point in the business of housing development for all the tiers of government in Nigeria as well as reputable organizations and institutions.

According to him “this partnership to me is not ordinary, for instance, am from Ogwa in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State and therefore am a stakeholder. I have serious passion in partnering with Nigerian Army to build a world class housing estate with super ultra-modern facilities and serene environment. Definitely, it’s going to be a signature project that would be considered as a conducive home with maximum security guranteed. A smart and enviable modern city with four types of housing units that entails 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms semi detachable bungalows and duplex houses. Certainly, it’s going to be a modern estate with superlative finishes,” he assured.

The Managing Director passionately advised Imolites and Nigerians at large to quickly key in into this prime opportunity as the Nigerian Army has been magnanimous enough to allow civilians to partake in the housing ownership reassuring that security is automatically guaranteed as well as serenity and tranquility.

It’s pertinent to inform that the housing unit which is located at the ever busy Obinze- Port Harcourt express way is merely 5 minutes’ drive to Owerri, Imo state capital.

Earlier, Major General T.T Numbere with his team and management staff of Bauhaus International Limited paid a courtesy call to Brigadier General Y.I Tukura, the Commandant of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze in his office who later accompanied them with senior officers of the Brigade to the project site and assured of maximum cooperation and assistance whenever needed.