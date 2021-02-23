33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023:As the race to occupy Aso Villa begins…

Quenching the Rage of Mobile Terrorist

Crypto currency is fast becoming a global trend,says…

Ill-fated NAF jet stopped to refuel in Abuja…

Protesting Tricycle Operators: Leaders Distance Themselves

Agro-revolution: Kano Moves To Conduct Livestock Census

I Will Not Tolerate Bribery, Corruption, CP Dikko…

The Imo debacle and Obiano’s power of turning…

PDP says membership drive of APC was extended…

Farmers/Herders Crisis: Okechukwu backs Malami’s proposal for Pastoral…

Agriculture Business

Agro-revolution: Kano Moves To Conduct Livestock Census

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state has brought a new dimension in using agriculture to push socio-economic development as it has concluded plans to conduct livestock census through the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, (KSADP). 


According to the State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, “we will conduct a livestock census in Kano State, with a view to obtaining reliable, updated information on livestock numbers, products and production system.


“The livestock survey is very important because it will provide the much needed data for the formulation and implementation of the livestock productivity enhancement component of our project.”


He stated  this while receiving the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, in his office. 


 Malam Ibrahim explained that the project would seek the support of the Dakar-based financial and management consulting firm, Africa Consulting and Trading (ACT Afrique Group), to conduct a thorough job.


He added that, “livestock plays a very important role in agriculture in this part of the country but, unfortunately, the data we have on livestock is obsolete and unreliable. Therefore, we need accurate information and statistics to guide us on the design and implementation of our livestock productivity and enhancement initiatives.”


The state Project Coordinator further explained that, ” the KSADP would invest to a large extent in grazing reserve development, diary production, commercial and small scale fodder production, cattle insemination, annual vaccination and beef development.”


According to Malam Ibrahim, the project, through multiple interventions, will support the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the implementation of its RUGA initiative, especially now that pastoralists are returning to the North, arising from unpleasant developments in some parts of the country where they previously resided.


In her remarks, the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, said she was in Kano to discuss with the KSADP Project Management Unit, on how her office and the KSADP can collaborate in the areas of pasture development, artificial insemination, milk collection and training of pastoralists. 


She suggested the creation of an innovation platform to facilitate synergy between projects concerned with livestock development, pointing out that doing so would ensure project sustainability and avoidance of duplicity as well as wastage of resources. 


Mrs.  Lai-Solarin further advised the KSADP Project Management Unit to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to achieve the desired results and praised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring a strong management team that had demonstrated resolve towards achieving the project’s objectives.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NRC generates N1.4bn IGR, remits N245m to TSA

Editor

2020: SEC prioritizes derivatives trading market development

Editor

Jumia slashes prices as stay safe campaign begins

Editor

NPA, Customs brawl at Lagos port over release of relief materials

Editor

FG delays Electricity tariff hike by three months

Editor

Digital skill key to national development- Pantami

Editor

Bakori resumes as Jos Disco Managing Director

Editor

KEDCO Laments N17.5 Billion Uncollected Bills In 2020

Editor

DPR seals 46 illegal gas outlets, rejects 20 applications for licenses in Rivers

Editor

IPMAN decries proposed merger of PTDF, PPPRA, PEF

Editor

Oil sector needs to be innovative to ensure sustainable growth – Kyari

Editor

NSE releases 2019 Sustainability Report, encourages business, inclusive growth

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More