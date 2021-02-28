Over 1,200 climate change or climate change-relevant laws worldwide – Don

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A university Don, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has disclosed that there are now over 1,200 climate change or climate change-relevant laws worldwide, a twentyfold increase over 20 years.

He said there were about 60 climate laws in 1997.

The Professor of Environmental Law stated this at a 2-day “Technical Workshop on Development of Appropriate Legal Framework and Related Advisory Services: Toward an Effective Climate Legislation for NDC Implementation” in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by Environmental Resource Center with the support of NDC Partnership, Nigeria.

In his technical presentation titled ‘Climate Change Bill: Strategy for Passage And Assent’, the former Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, said because we can’t run from climate change, appropriate legal framework should be put in place to tackle it.

He said this will deepen the competence of those working on the law and participating in the negotiations.

According to him “Challenge has moved from being a scientific concern, and encompasses geopolitics, sociology, economics, law, national and local politics, health among others;

“Failure to meet the challenge of CC will worsen other problems.

“The rate at which new laws are passed has decreased from over 100 new laws per year in 2009-13 to around 40 new laws in 2016. this reflects the large amount of ground that existing climate laws already cover;

“The challenge for the future lies in strengthening existing laws and filling gaps, rather than devising new framework. Most (but not all) countries have the legal basis on which further action can build.

To ensure easy quick passage of the Climate Change Bill in Nigeria, he suggested a rally of Government and Private Sector, Wider support of critical stakeholders (avoid illusion of mobilization); Reduce possible friction with existing agencies of Government; Establish a strong foundation for inclusion (create passion);qIdentify the opposition and cover significant aspects of their concerns (without undermining integrity of Bill); Target Lawmakers using the social media and seek to win their support; Use both “Facts” and “Emotions” (not fake information).

He also said that it should be streamlinef with the Paris Agreement; Identify the possible political mileage and innovatively/creatively project this; Reflect how the Bill if passed can engender a “win-win” in the context of social, political, economic and environmental dimensions; and Develop good rapport with the interface of Mr. President at the National Assembly.

In his presentation titled ‘The 2020 Nigeria NDC revision: Updates’ the Facilitator, NDC Partnership, Nigeria, Huzi Mshelia highlighted some challenges in the process.

He said lack of reliable and accurate data has been the most challenging, Slow responses from MDAs Impact of the Covid-19 and the (green?) recovery of the economy, low leveraging of government resources to implement NDC.

Others are the absence of a comprehensive assessment and quantification of the impact of the 2015 NDC, the country has been in sustained economy crisis with effects on implementation and mainstreaming the NDCs into national development plans are slow.

On the way, Mshelia recommended broad based consultations/engagement on a whole-of-society approach; wide stakeholder engagement, increased awareness and ownership; Updated NDC will integrate nature-based solutions, adaptation & resilience, vulnerability assessment, potential of clean cooking, gender and green jobs assessment.

He also recommended bottom-up renewable energy transition pathway for 2030; Targets are based on strong underlying data and are detailed, achievable, and verifiable;Additional sectors (water resources & waste): better analysis, quantification, costing; New gases- Short Lived Climate Pollutants(SLCP) added; Targets are developed under a more well-informed(based on modelling and scenarios), inclusive and transparent process; Targets are strategically aligned with national policy (Economic Sustainability Plan 2020).

Others are engagement of wider range of stakeholders to ensure that NDCs are fair and realistic(costed targets with cost benefit analysis), integrity of targets assured, implementable and inclusive, and they may build the capacity to better develop and implement NDCs; More credible with identified funding sources and including clear pathways for implementation; Commitment of political class to implement the targets via appropriate policies, law and financeOn –going initiatives are geared to strengthening national measures, institutions and capacities to enhance ambition towards a deeper emission reductions.

The workshop was attended by representatives of MDAs, NGOs, academia, etc.