Metro

POWAN renovates classrooms in Kebbi

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin-Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Omobolanle Adeleke has commissioned one block of ten Classrooms renovated at the Police Children School in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.


Mrs Adeleke who is also the Chairperson of the Police Officers’ Wives Association commissioned the recreation facilities she erected for the Children at the School premises.


The POWAN Chairperson while fielding questions from journalists yesterday, said that her passion for a conducive learning environment promoted her to carry out the projects, adding education without play is not complete for Children.


“We have done this now and will go back home to know what next to be done for the School, just one thing after the other,” she said.


Asked what is the amount committed to the project, the POWAN Chairlady said, “I will not be Specifics about the amount, but I will just thank God for the provision.”


She also presented items like exercise books, pens and pencils socks etc, with emphasis that the School authority should ensure the socks go round the pupils of the school, pointing out that Police Children Schools among the best nationwide.

