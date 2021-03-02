27.5 C
Abuja
News Science & Tech

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Federal and state governments have been urged to fund Educational sector to advance the study of science and Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the country.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Eleojo Samuel Aba, made the call in a  lecture delivered at the National Convention of Ochaja Old Students Association, (OOSA) and Diamond celebration of Ochaja Secondary School, Ochaja, in Dekina local council, held at the school premises over the weekend.

In a lecture titled ” The Role of Alumni Association in the Development of an Alma mater,”  delivered by Dr. Eleojo Aba, the ‘first Old Student Principal’ of the college said the schools which were Giants in sciences could not advance beyond where it was at that time due to some factors and emphasized the need for government to provide adequate fund to boost science teaching and learning of information technology.

 He said graduates of the institution have a special connection with the school and as a result were most of it’s loyal supporters, stressing that an engaged Alumni networks allows the institution to benefit from the skills and experience of the graduates by offering their support to the students and the school.

 In an address, the immediate past National President of Ochaja Old Students Association, (OOSA) Dr. Jonathan Okpanachi explained that various sets and some individuals had contributed to the development of the schools through execution of projects in the school.

Dr. Okpanachi called on all branches to wake up to the challenges and responsibility of  their Alma Mater and find a way of giving serious face lift to the school.

While appreciating Kogi state government for the support and award of contracts for the construction of structures for both schools, Dr. Okpanachi urged contractors handling the projects to complete on time in the interest of the schools, students and the community.

According to him, the schools are facing the challenges of inaccessible roads and insecurity as the school security men were laid off and called for concerted efforts at ensuring that the security of the institutions is beefed up.

The representative of the United Evangelical church, (UEC) the Executive Secretary, Northern states Joint Education Board, Elder Peter Ameloko said the mission appreciate the developmental efforts of the association in view of the projects executed over the years and enjoined them to sustain the tempo.

The Principals of Ochaja Boys science secondary School, Elder Ali David Daniel and and his  Ochaja Girls secondary School counterpart, Deaconess Salome Apeh noted that the two schools were maintaining the academic and religious standards as established by the missionary.

Highlights of the event was the dissolution of the old executive that paved way for the emergence of Dr. Tom Abutu as the new National President of OOSA.

In his post election speech, Dr. Abutu promised to pilot the affairs of the association to enviable position and called on former executive and members of the association to rally them to enable them succeed in the task ahead.

Leave a Comment

