Reps call for urgent rescue of Chibok Pastor kidnapped by Boko Haram

By Gift Chapi Odekina



The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently rescue one Pastor Bulus of the EYN Church who was kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram, during their invasion of his community in Borno State.



Moving the motion of urgent public importance Hon. Ahmed Jaha said that there was need to urgently rescue one Pastor Bulus of the EYN Church in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State from the clutches of suspected Boko Haram insurgents and it was seconded by Hon. Ahmed Awal.



In leading the debate, Hon. Jaha stated that the abduction of Pastor Bulus was after an attack on their community.



He urged the House to urge the Federal government to do everything it can to ensure the rescue of the pastor who the suspected insurgents are threatening to kill if a ransom is not quickly paid before the expiration of a stated deadline.



Hon. Jaha further called on the Federal government to ensure the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks are taken care of.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt., Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase who presided over the motion later move for the adoption of the meeting which was unanimously voted for and adopted.



In another development, Hon Abdullahi Salame moved a motion on the need to provide relief materials to victims of attacks by armed bandits in Sokoto state and it was seconded by Hon. Aishatu Dukku.



Hon. Salami in leading the debate expressed worry at the continuous spate of attacks on residents of communities in Sokoto state.



These attacks, he said have become too frequent and too widespread and called on the House to direct the Ministry on Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to the victims within the affected communities.



The motion was voted on, adopted and referred to the relevant committees of the House.