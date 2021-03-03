25.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigerian Veteran Broadcaster and Actor, Sadiq Daba is…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of all public…

Reps move to introduce direct payment for utility…

Senate moves to establish Hospital to treat leprosy,…

Alleged bribery: EFCC absolves its former prosecutor, Obla…

BENUE: Killers Of Chief Terkura Must Face Justice,…

Plateau approves livestock transformation bill; to commence ranching,…

Cattle, foodstuff dealers call off strike as FG…

FG gives approval for Mobile Operators to establish…

Reps to investigate allocation of crude oil under…

News

Reps call for urgent rescue of Chibok Pastor kidnapped by Boko Haram

By Gift Chapi Odekina


The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently rescue one Pastor Bulus of the EYN Church who was kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram, during their invasion of his community in Borno State. 


Moving the motion of urgent public importance Hon. Ahmed Jaha said that there was need to urgently rescue one Pastor Bulus of the EYN Church in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State from the clutches of suspected Boko Haram insurgents and it was seconded by Hon. Ahmed Awal. 


In leading the debate, Hon. Jaha stated that the abduction of  Pastor Bulus was after an attack on their community. 


He urged the House to urge the Federal government to do everything it can to ensure the rescue of the pastor who the suspected insurgents are threatening to kill if a ransom is not quickly paid before the expiration of a stated deadline. 


Hon. Jaha further called on the Federal government to ensure the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks are taken care of. 
The Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt.,  Hon.  Ahmed Idris Wase who presided over the motion later move for the adoption of the meeting which was unanimously voted for and adopted.


In another development, Hon Abdullahi Salame moved a motion on the need to provide relief materials to victims of attacks by armed bandits in Sokoto state and it was seconded by Hon. Aishatu Dukku.

 
Hon. Salami in leading the debate expressed worry at the continuous spate of attacks on residents of communities in Sokoto state.


These attacks, he said have become too frequent and too widespread and called on the House to direct the Ministry on Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to the victims within the affected communities. 


The motion was voted on, adopted and referred to the relevant committees of the House.
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Release Ikenga unconditionally from illegal arrest, Timi Frank tells Police IG

Editor

*Kankara students’ release show God’s faithfulness to Nigeria, Buhari – Interfaith group*

Editor

Herdsmen attack Zamfara communities, kill 15, injure many others

Editor

#EndSARS: Set up judicial panel to investigate killing of young Nigerians, MBF tells Buhari

Editor

#EndSARS Panel: Police detain mother, 3 children for asking husband’s whereabouts

Editor

2023: We need Arewa, Afenifere, Niger Delta to win Nigeria’s presidency-Igbo group

Editor

Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko Takes Charge As Kano State Commissioner Of Police

Editor

Restructuring requires constitutional amendment – Gov Tambuwal

Editor

BREAKING: Senate directs Army to set up base in Auno over killings

Editor

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

Editor

Gov Sule passionate in tracking infrastructure – commissioner

Editor

Court approves Maina lawyer’s request to withdraw from case

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More