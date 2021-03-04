MUN commend military, other security agencies for release of EYN Pastor, rescue of humanitarian workers

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has lauded the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies for the release of Pastor Yikura of Ekiliziyan Eyanuwa a Nigeriya, EYN (Church of Brethren in Nigeria) and rescue of 26 humanitarian workers.



The Pastor regained his freedom from his abductors suspected to be members of insurgents, while the humanitarian workers working with international agencies including United Nations were trapped in their building in Dikwa when the timely deployment of army troops by GOC of the Division, General Abdul Khalifa and the active aerial operation by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) foiled plots of terrorists’ from taking over Dikwa.



MUN in a press release on Thursday said the efforts by military has continued to give hope to mothers across the country who are worried over the security challenges.



The Press release signed by Publicity Secretary, MUN, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo said mothers across the country will continue to pray for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their safety and success in quelling the security situation in the country.

“As mothers we are worried over what the country is going through. But the release of Pastor Yikura of Ekiliziyan Eyanuwa a Nigeriya, EYN (Church of Brethren in Nigeria) and timely intervention that led to rescue of the 26 humanitarian workers by the military gives us hope that our country will overcome the present challenges.



“No mother will be happy what the country is going through. Some mother’s have their sons and daughters in the various arms of the military and in the battle front. We are worried. We are concerned. We are faint. But we are rest assured that they are fighting for the good of the country.



“This is time for all mothers to pray for our country and our military personnel, that God will continue to give them wisdom and victory in all fronts.