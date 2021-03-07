COAS approves major redeployment of senior officers



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

About twenty-four hours after his decoration with the rank of a three-star General, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has approved the appointment and posting of its very senior officers in different positions to man the various divisions, units and commands of the service.



Some of those positions include, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commandant of tri-service institution and army training centres, Corps Commanders, among others.



Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.



The DAPR said the redeployment was a normal routine aimed at repositioning and reinvigorating the service for optimal performance.



According to the statement, all the appointments take effect from March 10th 2021.



The statement quoted the COAS as urging the new appointees to carry out their responsibilities in the most professional manner and with absolute loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief as well as the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Some of the major highlights of the affected senior officers redeployed as contained in a statement released by Gen Yerima include;“Major General AS Maikobi from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Commander, Major General DC Onyemulu from Armed Forces Simulation Centre to Special Task Force (Operation SAFE HAVEN) and appointed Commander, Major General SA Yaro from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee to Nigerian Defence Academy as Commandant, Major General LA Adegboye from Headquarters 82 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General OI Uzamere from Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre and appointed Commander.



“Also, Major General OF Azinta from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Chief of Training, Major General JB Olawumi to remian in Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General CO Ude from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Training Centre and appointed Commander, Major General G Oyefesobi from Defence Intelligence Agency to Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Commander, Major General BM Shafa from Defence Research Development Bureau to Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation and appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General KAY Isiyaku from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander Artillery.



“Others include Major General MO Uzoh from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and appointed Director General, Major General AM Aliyu from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Chief of Administration, Major General CC Okonkwo from Special Tasks Force (Operations SAFE HAVEN) to Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee and appointed Group Managing Director, Major General JJ Ogunlade from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Multinational Joint Tasks Force and appointed Force Commander, Major General AM Dauda from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and appointed Corps Commander Ordnance, Major General AA Jidda from Ministry of Defence to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Chief of Logistics (Army), Major General IM Yusuf from Multinational Joint Tasks Force to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Chief of Operations, Major General SA Adebayo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General FB Fakrogha from Defence Space Administration to Defence Headquarters Garrison and appointed Commander, Major General AB Omozoje from Headquarters 2 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General EN Njoku from Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Communications , Major General BA Isandu from Nigerian Army Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director of Operations, Major General AM Alabi from Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes to Nigerian Army Ordnance School and appointed Commandant, Major General AA Adesope from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps and appointed Chief of Account and Budget (Army).



“Similarly, Major General KI Mukhtar from Depot Nigerian Army to Nigerian Army School of Infantry and appointed Commandant, Major General DH Ali-Keffi from Defence Intelligence Agency to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General TA Lagbaja from Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General S Dahiru from Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation to Army Headquarters Garrison and appointed Commander, Major General UA Yusuf from ECOWAS to Headquarters 8 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General LA Fejokwu from Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General AB Ibrahim from Defence Space Administration to Depot Nigerian Army and appointed Commandant, Major General JO Ochai from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Director Operations, Major General GU Chibuisi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General SG Mohammed from Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding.

“Others include Brigadier General IA Doma from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to Nigerian Army Properties Limited and appointed Managing Director, Brigadier General A Adamu from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command and appointed Commander, Brigadier General V Ebhaleme from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Acting Director Peace Keeping Operations, Brigadier General CU Onwunle from Defence Headquarters to Directorate of Army Data Processing and appointed Director, Brigadier General ASO Onilenla to remain in Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Acting Director Foreign Liaison.



“Lastly, Brigadier General HT Wesley from Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Head Operations Monitoring Team, Brigadier General BA Muhammad from Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and lnnovation to 3 Division and appointed Acting General Officer Commanding, Brigadier General AU Kuliya from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps and appointed Acting Chief of Military lntelligence, Brigadier General DI Salihu from Intelligence Support Command to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Acting Director General, Brigadier General LG Lepdung from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command and appointed Acting Commander, Brigadier General OA Fawole from Army School of Physical Training to Headquarters Directorate of Army Physical Training and appointed Director Physical Training, Brigadier General AK Onasoga from Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers to Command Engineering Depot and appointed Acting Commander, Colonel AS Maikano from 81 Division Finance to Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme and appointed Acting Managing Director and Colonel AA Yusuf from 82 Division Public Relations to Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information and appointed Acting Commandant.”

