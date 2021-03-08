International Women’s Day: Rivers Dep Gov urges women to strive for excellence

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged women to strive for excellence in all spheres of life in order to change the disadvantaged position often bestowed on women through stereotypes caused by cultural beliefs and practices in a male dominated world.



She said it has become necessary for women to take the lead to challenge the biases that puts women in disadvantaged positions in the society.



In a statement by Owupele Benebo Head of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Dr Banigo made the call from the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, to felicitate with women, in commemoration of the 2021International Women’s Day Celebration.

The Deputy Governor said the theme for this year’s celebration which is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, underscores the significant roles played by the female folk to develop our society.

Dr. Banigo applauded the State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his very gender friendly disposition which has given the Rivers women a sense of belonging.



“Our amiable Governor deliberately opened up the political space for women to take up leadership positions; it is on record that Rivers State is the first State in Nigeria where all the Local Government Vice Chairmen are Women.

“He has appointed two female Chief Judges back to back and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal is also a woman, and there are female Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Government Parastatals, Departments and Agencies,this is in consonance with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration,” Dr Banigo further stressed.



Dr Banigo who said there is no substitute for hard work urged women not to see their gender as a barrier but a source of inherent strength to fulfil their God given destinies and wished the women folk a happy International Women’s Day Celebration.



It would be recalled that the 8th of March each year is set aside to celebrate the International Women’s Day.