Okwenna inspects world-class Innovation Centre by Skill G

*Express determination to replicate same in Anambra



From Pearl Nwanguma, Awka

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, while inspecting a world-class Innovation Centre built by Skill-G Group in Abuja, promises to replicate same if elected governor. The Centre currently managed by Israeli scientists and innovation consultants, consists of several sections, including digital technology, robotics, basic coding, 3-D design, arts and craft, tailoring, capentary, furniture etc. The facility has also shared facility to accommodate up to 100 people, dedicated business rooms, etc.



Conducting Dr. Okwenna at the facility, Chairman of Skill-G group, Prof. Greg Ibe, said that the facility which he runs with the support of Israeli Embassy in Nigeria, currently recruits and trains young Nigerians who have innovative ideas, at no cost. “Our intention is to extract their innovative ideas to make them great entrepreneurs, experts and advisors” Prof. Ibe stated.Accordingto him, “we do not charge them anything for their training, instead, we feed them and give them little financial support to transport themselves to and from this centre daily”. The facility according to Prof. Ibe, draws experts from Israel, the United States and Nigeria, as trainers in the centre.



Speaking after the facility tour, Dr. Okwenna expressed happiness on the positive impact of the Centre to youth development, entrepreneurship and to innovation in Nigeria. He said, he visited the centre as part of his effort to continuously engage experts, open discussions with them on ways to replicate similar facilities in Anambra State, when he becomes governor, without necessarily reinventing the wheel. He said that if he gets elected as governor, he plans to provide training to over 200,000 youths on ICT and Digital Transformation and also establish 5,000 startsups in four years under the Startup Anambra programme.