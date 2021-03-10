32 C
Malami absolves self on Tinubu’s investigations

By Ralph Christopher 


Miniater of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), spoke on alleged reports of investigations on All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Speaking in a television interview, Malami said his office was presently not investigating Tinubu. He, however, said that he could not hold brief for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
According to him, the two bodies had their statutory powers to launch investigations without referring to him.

He spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.

There have been reports of the EFCC possibly investigating the financial affairs of the APC national leader through a memo written by the Lagos office of the EFCC to the CCB for details of the assets declaration forms submitted by Tinubu.

There have been reports that the CCB cannot trace Tinubu’s assets declaration forms this making his investigations a very difficult task.

When asked whether the office of the AGF had launched new investigations of Tinubu, Malami replied: “The Office of the AGF, as you rightly know, has not taken any decision, has not filed or institute any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“But then, within the context of the law, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them. So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer.

“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings (on Tinubu) and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”

