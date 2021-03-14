32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Journey of O.B Lulu-Briggs to eternity at…

Nigerian mothers welcomes CDS’, service chiefs visit to…

Uzodimma Vs Okorocha: Owerri zone leaders seek full…

Protest greets Governor’s Life pension Bill at Enugu…

Ndume: Why presidency must move to South in…

Uzodimma: How IPOB hijacked South East Governors security…

COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional…

FCT Agric Secretariat uplifts 2,000 youths, women from…

AMML adopts measures to ease traffic in Wuse…

FCTA warns residents against green areas abuse, cutting…

Metro

COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional rulers

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of state for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged traditional rulers in the territory to convince their fellowers on the need to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination.  


Though the vaccination is yet to begin in FCT, but the minister said the full participation of residents depend on the role of graded in the sensitization exercise.


The minister who made the call at an emergency meeting with traditional rulers in the territory also stated that the Administration would not force any resident to take the vaccine, but stressed that the vaccination certificate has become a required travel document.  


Aliyu, used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for demonstrating exemplary leadership by taking their jabs, noting that the vaccination is not a death sentence as being speculated in some quarters.  


She revealed that the Area Councils in conjunction with the FCT Primary Healthcare Board have concluded plans to flag off the vaccination at the Area Council on Monday, assuring that vaccines are available for residents to take their jabs. 

 
She, however, commended the traditional rulers for taking responsibility in difficult issues such as the current vaccination, noting that most prominent Nigerians either shy away from discussions or fail to take responsibility.  


In his remarks, Chairman FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Ona of Abaji, HRM Dr. Adamu Baba Yunusa, commended the present FCT Administration for inclusive governance, while calling on the Area Council Chairmen to emulate the ministers.  


The monarch assured the minister that her message would be taken to the various chiefdoms for effective communication.    

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Let’s cooperate to develop FCT, minister tells stakeholders

Editor

*#EndSARS: Concerned Citizens back FG’s actions against sponsors, promoters of arson, killings*

Editor

Adamawa state Polytechnic Sack Four Lecturers For Results Alterations

Editor

FCTA shares N3,646,064,335.59 billion to Area Councils, Stakeholders

Editor

NAS, FRSC, sensitize FCT drivers on safe road use

Editor

Ebira People In Abuja Set To Showcase Heritage, Culture January 18

Editor

Logjam: FCTA stops early hour vehicle inspection

Editor

Gunmen abduct 14 in Abuja, demand N100 million ransom

Editor

Collapsed School: Building plan not altered, says mgt

Editor

Lock Down :Woman Africa to empower indigent women, with relief materials

Editor

Kaduna killings: Buhari warns against further attacks

Editor

FCT security committee weighs options on #EndSARS protests

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More