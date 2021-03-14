COVID-19 Vaccination: Convince FCT residents, minister begs traditional rulers

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of state for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has urged traditional rulers in the territory to convince their fellowers on the need to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination.



Though the vaccination is yet to begin in FCT, but the minister said the full participation of residents depend on the role of graded in the sensitization exercise.



The minister who made the call at an emergency meeting with traditional rulers in the territory also stated that the Administration would not force any resident to take the vaccine, but stressed that the vaccination certificate has become a required travel document.



Aliyu, used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for demonstrating exemplary leadership by taking their jabs, noting that the vaccination is not a death sentence as being speculated in some quarters.



She revealed that the Area Councils in conjunction with the FCT Primary Healthcare Board have concluded plans to flag off the vaccination at the Area Council on Monday, assuring that vaccines are available for residents to take their jabs.



She, however, commended the traditional rulers for taking responsibility in difficult issues such as the current vaccination, noting that most prominent Nigerians either shy away from discussions or fail to take responsibility.



In his remarks, Chairman FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Ona of Abaji, HRM Dr. Adamu Baba Yunusa, commended the present FCT Administration for inclusive governance, while calling on the Area Council Chairmen to emulate the ministers.



The monarch assured the minister that her message would be taken to the various chiefdoms for effective communication.