NJC releases list of 18 judges for elevation

 
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo


The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday recommended 18 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation to the Court of Appeal.

The Director of Information at the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, in a statement on Friday, said the council also recommended the appointment of eight heads of court in Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States.

Oye said the council’s interview committee made the decision at its 94th meeting which held on March 17 and 18, and was chaired by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).


The NJC also issued strong warning letters to two judges.

“Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M.A. Savage of the Lagos state high court,” the statement reads.


“Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watchlist of the council for his failure to deliver judgement within the constitutional period of 90 days, and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his court.”


He added that 22 other petitions were dismissed for “lack of merit, being subjudice, overtaken by events or that such petitions were matters for appeal”.

 Below are the names of shortlisted judges recommended for the court of appeal:


i) Bature Isah Gafai
ii) Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
iii) Waziri Abdul-Azeez

 iv) Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
v) Usman A. Musale
vi) Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
vii) Abba Bello Mohammed
 viii) Mohammed Danjuma
ix) Danlami Zama Senchi
x) Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
xi) Hassan Muslim Sule

 xii) Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
xiii) Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
xiv) Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
xv) Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
xvi) Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
xvii) Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
xviii) Bola Samuel Ademola
The judges recommended to head courts in states are listed below.
i) Chief judge, FCT, Abuja: Salisu Garba Abdullahi
ii) Chief judge, Rivers: Simeon Chibuzor Amadi
iii) Chief judge, Nasarawa: Aisha Bashir Aliyu
iv) Chief judge, Kogi: Sunday Omeiza Otu
v) Chief judge, Jigawa: Umar Maigari Sadiq
vi) Chief judge, Ebonyi: Ngene Anagu Elvis
vii) Chief judge, Delta: Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai
viii) President, customary court of appeal, Delta: Patience Onuwa Elumeze.

