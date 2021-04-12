FERMA strengthens partnership with health association

By Daniel Tyokua

The Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, has pledged to strengthen the partnership between the Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Association United Kingdom, Nigeria Region.



He made this pledge when the President, OSHAssociation UK-Nigeria who was represented by the immediate past Regional President and current Chairman, Council of Health of the institution, Dr. Dalhatu Mohammed Ahmed, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.



The MD said, it was important to have a strengthened partnership with OSHAssociation UK-Nigeria because occupational safety was vital to FERMA that maintains offices across the states of the federation.



He said safety of staff of the agency is paramount, and so any relationship that will guarantee the safety must be embraced.

He also said that the agency’s current priority is in the area of complying with the Covid-19 safety protocol. This is what informed the constitution of Covid-19 Compliant Committee that is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing compliant in the agency.



Rafindadi further said that the agency has factored elements of safety into all its operations to avoid any serious occurrence.



The immediate Past Regional President, Dr. Dalhatu Mohammed who represented the Association President speaking earlier said he was delighted for the audience the agency has given to them.



He said the association is an independent professional association, with international membership and regional chapters worldwide.

Dalhatu added that OSHAssociation sets standards, support, develops and connect members with resources, guidance, events and training programmes.

He said one of the reason they visited FERMA was to encourage the agency to register as full time member of the association because of the benefits.