26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia ALGON Members Pass Confidence Vote On Ibe…

Buhari names Dangote ‘Corona Warrior’ on his birthday

2023: APC now its biggest opposition, says Lukman,…

Why we approved narrow gauge for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri…

Kano Govt. Alleges Kwankwaso Left N50 Billion Liability…

Reps, COAS in faceoff over arms deal

Makinde floors Fayose as Arapaja emerges PDP South-West…

NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater…

Policeman Fired For Attempted Murder Of Lady Friend

Ramadan begins today – Sultan

Metro

FERMA strengthens partnership with health association

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, has pledged to strengthen the partnership between the Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Association United Kingdom, Nigeria Region.


He made this pledge when the President, OSHAssociation UK-Nigeria who was represented by the immediate past Regional President and current Chairman, Council of Health of the institution, Dr. Dalhatu Mohammed Ahmed, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.


The MD said, it was important to have a strengthened partnership with OSHAssociation UK-Nigeria because occupational safety was vital to FERMA that maintains offices across the states of the federation. 


He said safety of staff of the agency is paramount, and so any relationship that will guarantee the safety must be embraced.

He also said that the agency’s current priority is in the area of complying with the Covid-19 safety protocol. This is what informed the constitution of Covid-19 Compliant Committee that is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing compliant in the agency.


Rafindadi further said that the agency has factored elements of safety into all its operations to avoid any serious occurrence.

The immediate Past Regional President, Dr. Dalhatu Mohammed who represented the Association President speaking earlier said he was delighted for the audience the agency has given to them.


He said the association is an independent professional association, with international membership and regional chapters worldwide. 
Dalhatu added that OSHAssociation sets standards, support, develops and connect members with resources, guidance, events and training programmes. 
He said one of the reason they visited FERMA was to encourage the agency to register as full time member of the association because of the benefits.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Eld-el-kabir: FCTA stops proliferation of ram markets

Editor

Service To Humanity : Ganduje Plans To Host Rotary Day

Editor

Baby factory operator returns to ‘business’ after bail in Ogun

Editor

Kaduna police deny attack on Kaduna-Abuja train by gunmen

Editor

NIS flushes out drug addicts from the Service

Editor

FCT minister sympathises with victims of Kado market fire

Editor

Abuja branch Immaculate Heart Secondary Girls College Inaugurate their new EXCOs

Editor

Lagos to shut Maza- Maza/Signal Barracks road for 2 months, list diversions

Editor

FCT Administration counsels people with disabilities on COVID-19

Editor

Inferno Kills Three, Razes Building In Kano

Editor

Two brothers, five others shot dead in Bayelsa as rival armed groups clash

Editor

#EndSARS: FCT court docks 6 over renewed protest

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More