News

Police search for kidnapped Imo priest

The Police Commissioner in Imo, Nassiru Mohammed, says tactical units have commenced a search operation for Rev. Marcel Onyeocha.

The priest at Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank in Owerri was kidnapped around Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu assured that the cleric would be freed.

Ikeokwu disclosed that a witness, Bissong Atugu reported that the incident occurred on April 10 at about 7:45 pm.

Atugu said while they drove from Enugu to Owerri in a Nissan Xterra SUV, the vehicle developed faults around Ihube.

“As they stepped down, a group of people, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, emerged from the bush and inflicted injuries on him (Atugu).

“The priest was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination”, the statement read.

The Police said operatives were on top of the situation and would rescue the hostage and apprehend the culprits.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

