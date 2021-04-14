27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

UNDP GEF SGP has supported over 170 community…

FG reiterates readiness to sustain collaboration on environmental…

Osinbajo launches 5m solar power connections project in…

Senate suspends plenary to mourn departed Rep members

FCTA reintroduces ‘park and pay’ scheme

Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader…

Group tasks religious leaders on teachings that promote…

Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

FG disseminates operational plan for maternal, new-born, nutrition,…

PHOTO NEWS

Politics

Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

The special adviser to Anambra state governor on disability matters, Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie, has commended the state governor on his giant strides aimed at improving the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

Addressing journalists  at the Anambra liaison office in Abuja, Ezewuzie said that the state governor, Willie Obiano, has employed over 200 PWDs in his government since he became governor, urging other state governors to emulate him in promoting the welfare of PWDs.

He said: “Governor Willie Obiano doesn’t allow anything good to pass Anambra state by, that’s why he invited me from the UK, where I was working as a legal practitioner, to join his government as special adviser on disability matters. As you know, disabled people have a lot to offer for the betterment of any society.

“Gone are the days when PWDs were only seen and regarded as beggars. Gratefully, Governor Obiano understood this and has been changing the narratives, through massive employment of PWDs, free education, scholarships, empowerment and what have you. Some governors have been emulating Governor Obiano in catering for the welfare of PWDs and I hope others will join them too. In fact, due to the empowerment by Governor Obiano, you can’t find a single PWDs begging in Anambra, except those not from the state, because Anambra is home for all.

“The acronym, EMPOWER, sums up Governor Obiano’s interventions in the lives of PWDs in Anambra as it stands for empowerment, mobilisation, position, opportunity, will power, education and relationship.

“As you probably know, Anambra is the only state in the south east that has a law protecting the interests of PWDs. As an expert, we are available to offer free consultancy to any state willing to formulate policies for the welfare of PWDs. In the Nigeria of today, no politician can choose to ignore the welfare of PWDs, because we are educated and we have the number to influence votes with our PVCs.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC youth wing tasks party leaders on Ward meetings

Editor

Controversy as Appeal Court affirms Ibezim’s disqualification as APC Senator for Imo North

Editor

Jubilation as ex-NASS deputy clark, Adelami joins Ondo gov’ship race

Editor

Tinubu, an inspiration to our success, says PGF

Editor

Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

Editor

Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader dumps party

Editor

Leaked Video: PDP seeks visa restriction on Gambari, Oshiohmole

Editor

PDP faults Minister’s attack on Atiku

Editor

E-voting will end electoral violence, says Gov Umahi

Editor

APC’s NEC meeting imminent as Buhari, APC Govs over party’s crisis

Editor

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national conference

Editor

Guber aspirant tasks Anambra indigenes in Kano to invest at home

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More