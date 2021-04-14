Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

The special adviser to Anambra state governor on disability matters, Barr. Chukwuka Ezewuzie, has commended the state governor on his giant strides aimed at improving the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

Addressing journalists at the Anambra liaison office in Abuja, Ezewuzie said that the state governor, Willie Obiano, has employed over 200 PWDs in his government since he became governor, urging other state governors to emulate him in promoting the welfare of PWDs.

He said: “Governor Willie Obiano doesn’t allow anything good to pass Anambra state by, that’s why he invited me from the UK, where I was working as a legal practitioner, to join his government as special adviser on disability matters. As you know, disabled people have a lot to offer for the betterment of any society.

“Gone are the days when PWDs were only seen and regarded as beggars. Gratefully, Governor Obiano understood this and has been changing the narratives, through massive employment of PWDs, free education, scholarships, empowerment and what have you. Some governors have been emulating Governor Obiano in catering for the welfare of PWDs and I hope others will join them too. In fact, due to the empowerment by Governor Obiano, you can’t find a single PWDs begging in Anambra, except those not from the state, because Anambra is home for all.

“The acronym, EMPOWER, sums up Governor Obiano’s interventions in the lives of PWDs in Anambra as it stands for empowerment, mobilisation, position, opportunity, will power, education and relationship.

“As you probably know, Anambra is the only state in the south east that has a law protecting the interests of PWDs. As an expert, we are available to offer free consultancy to any state willing to formulate policies for the welfare of PWDs. In the Nigeria of today, no politician can choose to ignore the welfare of PWDs, because we are educated and we have the number to influence votes with our PVCs.”