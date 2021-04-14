27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

UNDP GEF SGP has supported over 170 community…

FG reiterates readiness to sustain collaboration on environmental…

Osinbajo launches 5m solar power connections project in…

Senate suspends plenary to mourn departed Rep members

FCTA reintroduces ‘park and pay’ scheme

Setback for PDP in Nasarawa as Minority Leader…

Group tasks religious leaders on teachings that promote…

Aide commends Obiano’s Govt on PWD policy

FG disseminates operational plan for maternal, new-born, nutrition,…

PHOTO NEWS

Health

FG disseminates operational plan for maternal, new-born, nutrition, others

By Hassan Zaggi

Concerned by the ugly health indices in the country, the Federal Government has disseminated the operation plan for the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Elderly Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Coordination Platform (MSPCP).

Speaking while disseminating the operational plan, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that the RMNCAEH+N platform was launched in October 2020, with the aim of addressing coordination issues in the delivery of high impact interventions affecting mothers, children, adolescents, and the elderly.

The RMNCAEH+N operational plan, he said, will guide implementation of the coordination at the national level and serve as a template for adaptation and adoption at the subnational levels.

He reiterated that the plan clearly communicates the vision for the platform, enumerates the structure of the partnership and depicts the operational modalities.

The Minister enumerated the mandate of the platform to include: “Leadership, Coordination and Partnership, advocacy, resource mobilization and communication, quality technical delivery and accountability, data and knowledge management.

“These make up the four subcommittees led by a Core Group comprised of expertise from the traditional institutions and public health experts.”

While explaining the relevance of the operational plan, the Minister said: “This is a particularly important tool for the multi-stakeholder platform to work with.

“The development of the plan was a very inclusive process; the leadership of the core group, together with the secretariat, engaged with the leadership of each subcommittee through which the RMNCAEH+N platform was engaged in the broad-based consultative process that culminated in this operational plan we have today.”

Earlier, at a media parley with media executives before the dissemination of the  RMNCAEH+N operational plan, Dr. Ehanire revealed that the federal government has concluded plans to introduce what it christened National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

This, according to him, is to enable Nigerians call for help in emergency situations and get it promptly.

He explained that: “The Federal Government is poised to launch the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System to provide prompt and efficient emergency Medical Service to the people.

“It will involve prompt response to medical distress calls of all types with first responders, transfer to facilities, assured first aid at point of care at no immediate user cost.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NPHCDA, royal fathers and the war against community transmission of Covid-19

Editor

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

Editor

WHO expresses worry over 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea

Editor

MHWUN donates over 60,000 PPEs, as 400 health workers contract Covid-19

Editor

UNFPA tasks govts, partners on giving voice to adolescents

Editor

Lassa-fever/coronavirus: EHORECON sensitises Abuja residents

Editor

Expert advocates establishment of Presidential Task Force on TB

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Commences Screening At Govt. House

Editor

FG launches initiative to provide free healthcare to vulnerable Nigerians

Editor

Lawan tasks leaders to unite against criminality, divisive forces

Editor

NMA calls for review of hazard allowance for doctors, health workers

Editor

Medical Politics: Physician Challenges His Suspension, Seeks 200 Million Naira As Damages

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More