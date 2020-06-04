Kano Agro Pastoral Development Sets To Improve Food Security

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project has promised to improve food security as well as increase incomes and livelihood in the state, in line with the Federal Government’s Economic and Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The state Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, who stated this while receiving former Vice Chancellor of Kano University of Science and Technology, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, who is also the Principal Consultant, Center for Agro Entrepreneurship and Development, said consequently, the Multi Million Dollar Project will support the government’s efforts at enhancing agricultural productivity and competitiveness through access to inputs, value addition and market access, extension services and capacity building.

According to him, the Project will contribute significantly to poverty reduction, job creation and food security in the state, “through sustainable development of selected crop and livestock value chains.

“As you may be aware, this project is funded mainly by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Fund, LLF, and it aims to improve livelihoods for the target groups by helping farmers to identify and manage their own development needs, improving livestock production and improving marketing systems and infrastructure for grains and livestock products.

“This project will, among other things, pay attention to some relevant cross-cutting issues such as private sector involvement and strengthening of existing institutions to improve services to farmers and herders. It may interest you to note that women and youth will be a particular focus of this project.”

Malam Ibrahim Garba, therefore assured that the project was ready to work closely with all stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental agencies and the private sector to ensure that the project’s mission and vision are achieved.

In his remarks, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, explained that the Center for Agro Entrepreneurship and Development, is engaged in agribusiness and general entrepreneurship and livelihood training of especially women, youth and other vulnerable groups, to take advantage of the enormous goldmines that abound in agriculture and environmental management, for sustainable national development.

He added that, “we provide our trainees with hands-on skills and competencies needed to meet the demand of the fast changing agricultural value chain and agribusiness systems for sustainable food security and economic development.”

In this regard, Prof. Yakasai said the visit to the Kano Agro Pastoral Project office was to explore ways of mutual cooperation with his center, especially in the area of capacity building for the project’s target beneficiaries.