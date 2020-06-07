Why Anambra should have no business with under development, by Nwankpo

From Isaac Ojo & Ifeoma Ejiofor

The former Secretary of SURE-P, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, says Anambra State has no business with underdevelopment as there is enough resources to develop the state.

Nze Nwankpo who was speaking with journalists in his residence in Okija, Ihiala local government area, said all the roads in the state and other infrastructures can be provided for the people because the state is very buoyant.

The PDP governorship hopeful however noted that the money needed for the development of the state must not come from the government.

The former SureP boss noted that there are so many assets in the state wasting away which can be put to positive use for the development of the state.

“There are many buildings in every nooks and crannies of Anambra State, if the government gives Certificate of Occupancy to the building owners, even in the remote villages, they can then contact any bank for loan for their businesses.

“The major dream every Anambra person is financial independence, they don’t want to depend on anybody for money, that is a major reason why anyone should not think of neither ruling nor governing the state, any governor that worth his onion can only facilitate by wealth creation.” He stressed.

Nze Nwankpo however said that the necessary tools needed to make Anambra work is transparency and honesty on the part of the duty bearer, even as he expressed his preparedness to give a five star governance to the state which he noted “every Anambra person home and abroad would be proud of.”

Nze Nwankpo who was the Special Adviser to former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan on Technical Matters said that he has gone through mentorship from the President for upward of fourteen years which he said has prepared him fully the job.

Asked to comment on the plan by PDP not to zone the 2021 governorship election to Anambra South senatorial zone, Nze Nwankpo said the party has not really decided on the matter of zoning and that negotiation is on going on the issue.