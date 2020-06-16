27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of…

ROTATIONAL TEMPLATE AND GOVERNORSHIP CONTESTS IN ENUGU STATE:…

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence…

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum…

Nothing can stem people-to-people friendly ties between China,…

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19…

Nongovernmental assistance conveys great love in COVID-19 response

How does China’s people-centric approach work?

Is deregulation of downstream petroleum sector expedient or…

Business

Naira Marley Concert: Aviation Minister suspends private jet company

By Adelola Amihere

For illegally conveying popular musician Naira Marley to Abuja for a musical concert, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika has ordered the suspension of operation licence of private airline, Executive Jet Services, with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, the return flight that conveyed the musician to and from Abuja was originally approved by the Ministry of Aviation to convey Justice Adefope Okojie, an approval that was fraudulently used by the airline charter company.

He said the conduct of the Executive Jet Services was a gross violation of the Presidential Task Force regulations and protocols which allowed only flights on essential services.

The Minister announced the suspension order of the local airline during Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Sirika reiterated that as much as government would encourage the operation and growth of all operators in the aviation industry, it would not condone actions that undermine government policies and constitute risks to public interests.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2020 Budget: Senate raises oil price benchmark to $28pb

Editor

Financial Gravity Hosts AI Design Challenge For Tax Planning Software

THE AUTHORITY

It’s possible to break the working poverty vicious circle

Editor

82.9m Nigerians now live below poverty level highest, NBS report

Editor

Top LG’s technologies to lookout for in 2020

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More