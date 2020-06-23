Attempts By Armed Intruders To Invade Osun Foiled

By Francis Ezediuno

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun Corps, Osun State, have foiled an attempt by intruders who claimed they were from the Northern part of the country to invade the state.

The intruders, who were divided into groups were intercepted in different commuter buses armed with machetes, cutlasses, shovels and assorted charms.

On interrogation, the intruders claimed they were labourers of mining sites located in the state who but could not explain the reason for being armed with dangerous weapons and assorted charms.

The drivers of the commuter buses on their part claimed they were only conveying the the intruders from Ibadan the Oyo State capital to Osogbo.

According to the drivers, they boarded their vehicles after they had alighted from trucks coming from the North.

It would be recalled that the directives by President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA of Osun State on border closure, to forestall the spread of CoronaVirus (COVID-19), is still in force.