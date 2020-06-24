Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for settlement in Edo PDP crisis

…As court to rule by 12pm

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Parties in the suit seeking to stop the candidacy of the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki in the June 25, 2020 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries have opted for settlement out of the court.

Recalled that governorship aspirants of the PDP, in Edo state, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had filed a suit registered in FHC/PH/CS/69/2020, seeking the court to direct INEC not to recognize Obaseki as candidate of the party.

Also sued in the matter were: Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi, Kingsley Chinda, Chief Debekeme Boyleyefa, Senator James Manager, Barr. Ajibola Muraina, PDP, Obaseki and INEC.

At the resume hearing of the matter Wednesday morning, the appallent Counsel, Chief Ferdinand Orhih, informed the court that originating processes and relevant motions have been published in two dailies as ordered by the court at the last sitting, adding that all defendants in the matter have been served accordingly.

Chief Orhih also informed the court that there are moves by the parties to settle or resolve the matter amicably outside the formal litigations.

He however, prayed for a standdown to enable the parties tidy up in terms of settlement.

Other defendants counsel in the court did not opposed the application but pleaded the court for some hours to return back to court.

Meanwhile, the 8th (PDP) defendant counsel, Alex Ejesieme, who did not also opposed to the settlement out of court, also tendered already filed applications in the court.

The applications include, Notice of Preliminary objection, A Memo of conditional appearance, application for injunction pending appeal and A Notice of Appeal dated on June 23 and filed on June 24, 2020.

Ruling on the applications for settlement, the trial Judge, Emmanuel A. Obile, granted the parties their sumissions.

He said: “Following the urgency of the matter and in the absence of any objection the case is standdown till 12noon”.

Details later