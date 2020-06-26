How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

…PDP BoT congratulates Obaseki

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

After several days of high level of political intrigues that the punctuated the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primary election, Godwin Obaseki has emerged as the flag bearer of the party for the September 19 governorship election.

Obaseki emerged unopposed after Kenneth Imasuagbon, one of the aspirant, who had contested for the governorship position in different political parties up to four times, succumbed to pressure at the early hours of Thursday and agreed to step down for the Edo state governor.

Earlier Hon. Omoergie Ogbeide-Ihama and Engr. Gideon Ikhine had surrendered their governorship ambition to Obaseki which gave him an early lead in the governorship race.

The Edo state governor, who was a last minute entrant into the race was dragged before a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt division by Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama, asking that Obaseki be barred from taking part in the ptimary. He was also accused Obaseki of obtaining his nomination form after the sale of forms had closed and also obtaining a waiver to take part in the election through a back door.

But shortly before the 2,229 delegates election was about to kick start voting, Imasuagbon announced his withdrawal from the race paving way to the emergence of Obaseki as a consensus candidate.

During the build up to the election, Imasuagbon had sworn never not step down for Obaseki or any or candidate as such will be ‘preposterous’.

Meanwhile, the PDP BoT has congratulated Obaseki for emerging as the party’s flag bearer.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, on Thursday, he called for formidable unity among party members so that PDP will emerged as ruling party in 2023.

The Board of Trustees congratulated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the PDP governors for their tireless efforts in bringing Obaseki into the PDP family.

He also thanked the state executives and other members of the BoT for their efforts in sustaining the party.

BoT Chairman said: “On behalf of over 100 PDP BoT members, who serve as conscience of the party, I wish to sincerely congratulate first the entire people of Edo state inclusive of all political parties, especially members of our party PDP who encouraged Governor Obaseki to quickly move to PDP.

“My biggest congratulations goes to Governor Obaseki who quickly understood the APC dirty game in their effort to mock and disgrace him.

“I want to appeal to the leadership and all members of PDP to continue making our party strong and more united in our efforts to rule Nigeria come 2023. The party should shun actions that will not bring progress.

“The BoT is ever ready to work with party members especially our NWC and governors.

“We congratulate all the South south governors for producing all PDP governors from their zone and appeal to other governors to do same.

“I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry its responsibilities as the conscience of the party.”