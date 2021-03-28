30 C
Politics

Ebonyi: Sacked PDP chairman, others defect to APC

From Angela Nwaeze, Abakiliki

Sacked Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),in Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and the State Executive Committee of the party, Saturday, resigned their membership with the party and defected to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.

The defection which took place at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki, saw also chairmen of the 13 local government area chapters and chairmen of 171 wards leaving PDP.

Nwebonyi was sacked by the national executive of the PDP late last year following the defection of the state governor to APC.

But he and other state executives of the party went to court to challenge the decision.

In February, a high court sitting in Abakaliki quashed their removal and also sacked the Fred Udogu-led State Caretaker Committee installed by the national executive.

The Udeogu committee appealed the judgement but the court was yet to rule on the matter, when Nwebonyi and his executives exited the party.

