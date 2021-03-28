Ndigbo must develop new breed of farmers to feed its population, says Ohanaeze President, Enugu state chapter

MAURICE OKAFOR writes from Enugu that the aftermath of artificial scarcity of various foodstuffs created by unlawful barricade of supply from the Northern part of the country, a couple of weeks ago, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,Enugu state chapter, Professor Frederick Eze, has made a clarion call for the people of the South East zone to re-invent Agriculture, as a sustainable measure of feeding it’s population and beyond, stating that the region is blessed with fertile and arable land for Agriculture more than the Northern part of the country, which currently supplies most of the arable foodstuffs consumed in Southern part of the country.

Professor Ezeh whose executive assumed office barely two months ago, dropped this hints in an exclusive chat with The AUTHORITY, South East post. He disclosed that a special breed of cattle known as ‘Muturu’ originally breed in the South Eastern part of the country is by far better than the specie of cattle breed by the Fulani herdsmen which is presently consumed in the zone.



Professor Ezeh said the food scarcity suffered in most cities in Southern Nigeria when some groups in Northern part of the country ceased food supplies to parts of Southern Nigeria is a signal that the people of the South East zone of the country should re embrace agricultural production as one of the mainstay of its economy.



He stated, “I was downcast a few weeks ago when I learnt some people in the North instigated stoppage of food supply to Southern part of the country. It created artificial scarcity.I was not happy”.



“How can we mortgage our stomach outside Igbo land. How can the Sahel region of the North be conducive for production more than the tropical rain forest. We have arable fertile land with good climate good for food production that can feed our population. No society is complete when it cannot feed itself.”

“I am pleading with the South East governors to map out policies that will help to re-invent agriculture in the zone. Henceforth we should not rely on subsistence rural farmers with hoes and cutlasses. It is important to develop new breed of farmers, educated farmers equipped with modern tools and equipment.



He extolled Ebonyi state governor, Chief Dave Umahi and his Enugu state counterpart for the various efforts they are putting on ground for reviling agriculture in their respective states and urged more hands to be on deck.