Eid-el Kabir: Plateau govt bans prayers at Eid grounds over Covid-19

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el Kabir celebrations and with the rising cases of COVID-19, the Plateau State Government said prayers at Eid grounds be suspended in the State and restricted to Friday Mosques only, while at the same time worshippers should observe all Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

It also advised elderly persons to stay at home as they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

The State Government also said, all festivities, including visits to recreational Centres are to be halted.

This was disclosed by Governor Simon Lalong, while addressing journalists in Jos, the State Capital.

Lalong who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu.

He said, “In view of the forth coming Eid-el Kabir celebrations on Friday, 31st July, 2020, the State Task Force on COVID-19, convened a meeting with the Muslim Ummah and the Security Chiefs in the State.

“During the meeting, discussions were held on the guidelines and protocols on the celebrations. Guidelines from the PTF, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Security were deliberated upon.”

According to him at the end of the discussion, a harmonized guideline was put forward to direct the celebrations in the State.

“These guidelines were presented to His Excellency the Executive Governor and Chairman of the State Task Force on Covid-19 which he approved,” he explained

“That prayers at Eid grounds be suspended in the State and restricted to Friday Mosques only, while at the same time observing all Covid-19 protocols.

“Elderly people are encouraged to stay at home as they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

“That all festivities, including visits to recreational Centers such as Zoo and Wildlife Park be halted,” he maintained.

He urged residents to strictly use Face Masks during the occasion and especially children conveying food items to neighbours

“Movement of commercial vehicles is to be restricted, except on emergency cases.

“A two-day suspension on tricycles movement shall be observed before and after the prayers (31st July – 1st August, 2020), while the Federal Government Curfew from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am shall be enforced.

“That there should be greater enforcement of existing Covid-19 protocols during the Sallah celebrations,” he stressed.