Gov Sule donates N1.2bn hospital facility to federal varsity

From Francis Namsak, Lafia

Nasarawa state government, on Monday handed over a health facility to the Federal University, Lafia in Lafia local government area of the state.

The hospital facility was started and completed by the immediate past government, but was ceded to the federal university as part of the state contribution to the institution for the enhancement of its medical sciences programmes.

It would be recalled that former Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, now a senator representing Nasarawa southern zone , pledged to donate this edifice to the Federal University, Lafia as part of the state government support towards the establishment of the School of Medicine by the University.

Governor Sule, in keeping with the agreement made by his predecessor, handed over the edifice worth N1.2 billion to the institution.

According to the governor, the hospital is expected to serve as the teaching hospital for students of Department of Medical Sciences.

He said: “This is in tandem with the determination of our Administration to prioritize and strengthen the health care system of the State, considering the fact that the achievement of an industrialized State is contingent upon a healthy population.

“I need to reiterate that Government will continue to support the University in the training of medical personnel who will handle the issue of healthcare delivery.

“It is obvious that there is a general shortage of human resource for the health sector in the country and particularly in Nasarawa State, hence the establishment of the Medical School by the Federal University will serve as a necessary encouragement to our teeming youths to take up the Medical Vocation. I therefore challenge our youths in this direction,” Governor Sule stated.

The governor however appealed to the University to encourage citizens of the state by reserving at least 50% of its Medical School admissions to qualified indigenes of the Nasarawa State.

He admonishes the host community where the edifice is located to embrace the development, and ensure its safety for the benefit of the people.

THE AUTHORITY reports that the edifice is a state-of-the-art facility with 160-bed capacity, that was contracted for construction in 2014 and was completed in 2017.