Open up Lagos Churches, souls are dying, says Pastor Schugger

By Collins Nkwocha

President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu has implored the Lagos State government to open churches in Lagos.

Speaking during a press briefing recently in Lagos, he said that churches are very important to the nation because they help prevent people from engaging in evil. He said “word of God that people listen to when they go to church plays a paramount role in their lives.” He said that the closure of churches has certainly influenced the increase in nefarious activities in the state.

The government should not forget that churches are also employers of labour, there are many people that the churches are paying their salaries and providing for their warefare. What does the government want these people to do? Churches have always maintained social distancing and proper coordination even before the coming of the pandemic.

Finally, it is very for the Lagos State government to open churches so that people can pray for God to end this ravaging pandemic, churches are ready to adhere to every measure in order to curtail the spread of the virus because the church is a place of orderliness.

The word of God brings hope and without hope man cannot exist. Hope is needed at this critical time to

Make room for survival of mankind especially this pandemic time that all you hear is unprecedented deaths all around the world.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

